Women to Watch: Communication, caring are key for Melissa Bogle

Nearly every homeowner knows that any home-repair project — from plumbing to carpentry — can be a success with the right tools.

Melissa Bogle, the vice president of corporate communications and marketing for Gateway First Bank, has built a career that has spanned three unique fields, all with one toolbox that contained a variety of communication skills.

“You can learn the industry, but the communication skills transcend the industry,” she said.

Bogle studied mass communication in college and had some early jobs in journalism, but she has spent the vast majority of her career in Tulsa hospitals. After that, she worked for a law firm for a while before joining Gateway about a year ago.

Despite the variety in her workplaces, Bogle said there’s another common feature, too:

“A passion for helping people — making a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “That’s the theme.

“So health care fits with that really well.”

And as for her role at Gateway, “we’re supporting people trying to have a home — to achieve the American dream,” she said.