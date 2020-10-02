Women to Watch: Communication, caring are key for Melissa Bogle

Nearly every homeowner knows that any home-repair project — from plumbing to carpentry — can be a success with the right tools.
Melissa Bogle, the vice president of corporate communications and marketing for Gateway First Bank, has built a career that has spanned three unique fields, all with one toolbox that contained a variety of communication skills.
“You can learn the industry, but the communication skills transcend the industry,” she said.
Bogle studied mass communication in college and had some early jobs in journalism, but she has spent the vast majority of her career in Tulsa hospitals. After that, she worked for a law firm for a while before joining Gateway about a year ago.
Despite the variety in her workplaces, Bogle said there’s another common feature, too:
“A passion for helping people — making a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “That’s the theme.
“So health care fits with that really well.”
And as for her role at Gateway, “we’re supporting people trying to have a home — to achieve the American dream,” she said.
“I love that I’m at a company that is totally transforming and offering new things to people that they might not have had before.”
One thing Bogle has brought to Gateway is a relationship with the Tulsa Area United Way. She has been on the board or volunteered at some level for 67 nonprofit groups over the years, but under her leadership, Gateway held its first United Way campaign this past year.
Bogle is also very proud of her status as a founding member and immediate past chair of Women United, an affinity group of the TAUW.
Bogle’s daughter, who just turned 23, said to her mother in a social media post on National Women’s Day in March, “Thank you for teaching me about the glass ceiling — and then how to swing a hammer.”
For anyone else, Bogle’s advice is the same:
“The first thing is to believe in themselves. They can do anything they put their mind to. But that also means you roll up your sleeves and you work hard. Don’t expect it to be handed to you.
“Get out your hammer.”
