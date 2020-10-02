Women to Watch: Andrea Castañeda makes difficult times the best of times

Knee-deep in a pandemic, most people are worried about keeping just one job. Andrea Castañeda has two jobs, in a way, and she’s surprisingly enthusiastic about both of them.
Castañeda’s “day job” as chief innovation officer for Tulsa Public Schools is “the most amazing job in the world,” she said. “I work with school-based teams to help them find the genius ideas and breakthrough ideas that they’ve always been carrying around and find ways to bring those ideas to life.”
That seems challenging enough, but, then, Castañeda is a person who answers a question about what her younger self envisioned becoming by deadpanning, “The president.”
Being part of TPS’ team working to figure out how and where students can learn safely during the pandemic is her “COVID job.” It is decidedly the more difficult of the two.
“I wake up in the mornings and have a little mantra,” she said: “This is the most difficult and most important year you have ever worked.”
No matter what, Castañeda said, “we are completely committed to making the very best of this year.”
“Parts of our system are going to break. When they break, we’re going to fix them,” she said. “We were not designed for this; we are not funded for this; and we are not staffed for this.
“Despite that, we are all in to making this the best it could possibly be.”
Castañeda paused, then turned cynical: “COVID laughs at our plans.
“But that’s all right,” she added. “We will roll with that laughter, pick up the pieces, and see what comes next.”
Rolling with it seemingly comes naturally.
Castañeda’s background is in education — never mind that “relentless goal to be an elected official” that “began to dissolve during an internship for a U.S. senator” — but she had never worked in innovation, having always been in academics or operations.
“For 20 years, my job has been … to optimize a system that has spent decades calcifying itself. This is the first time I’ve ever gotten to build something,” she said.
“We’re not optimizing. We’re building from scratch.”
But how do you build in a pandemic?
“Wear your mask. Our kids deserve school and sports and band and theater.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!