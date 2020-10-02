Women to Watch: Andrea Castañeda makes difficult times the best of times

Knee-deep in a pandemic, most people are worried about keeping just one job. Andrea Castañeda has two jobs, in a way, and she’s surprisingly enthusiastic about both of them.

Castañeda’s “day job” as chief innovation officer for Tulsa Public Schools is “the most amazing job in the world,” she said. “I work with school-based teams to help them find the genius ideas and breakthrough ideas that they’ve always been carrying around and find ways to bring those ideas to life.”

That seems challenging enough, but, then, Castañeda is a person who answers a question about what her younger self envisioned becoming by deadpanning, “The president.”

Being part of TPS’ team working to figure out how and where students can learn safely during the pandemic is her “COVID job.” It is decidedly the more difficult of the two.

“I wake up in the mornings and have a little mantra,” she said: “This is the most difficult and most important year you have ever worked.”

No matter what, Castañeda said, “we are completely committed to making the very best of this year.”