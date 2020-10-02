Women to Watch: Aisha McWeay treats all clients with dignity, respect

When Aisha McWeay was a little girl, she didn’t know that she would grow up to be a lawyer.

Like most little kids, her dreams varied.

“I wanted to be a singer, a fashion designer, a doctor … .”

In her preteen and teen years, “I just knew I wanted to be a businesswoman,” she said.

But even as McWeay — now the executive director of Still She Rises-Tulsa, a legal defense practice dedicated exclusively to representing mothers in the criminal and civil judicial systems — went off to college and became a lawyer, she never anticipated that her work would be in the nonprofit sector.

“In my rebuking of the patriarchy, I just knew I wanted to be a businesswoman with a male assistant and a corner office,” she said. “But that was my petty phase.”

Instead, she spent a decade in Nashville’s Public Defender’s Office, including nearly two years as the deputy public defender. It was there that she found her calling, so to speak.

When McWeay was approached in June 2018 at a public defenders conference by Still She Rises about the Tulsa opportunity, it was hard to consider. But not for long.