Will Rogers High inducts Hall of Fame class; Tulsa Press Club showcases tribal chiefs

Six noted Tulsans whose careers were formed in part from their time as students at Will Rogers High School will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 25, at the school, 3909 E. Fifth Place. The honorees will also be guests at a gala dinner set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Downtown Doubletree Hotel, 616 W. Seventh St. Tickets for the dinner are $80 at willrogersfoundation.net.

This year’s inductees:

David Finch, Class of 1971, is an Emmy Award-winning sports cinematographer.

Walter Stuart Yager, Class of 1954, Air Force Colonel and Commander of Space Launch Squadron, oversaw missions that launched the Mars Rover and explored Jupiter.

Frank Marcum, Class of 1961, Tulsa Public Schools teacher selected for the NASA Teachers in Space program, trained as an astronaut and later became a NASA ambassador.

Linda Barton Paul, Class of 1969, concert harpist, played with major orchestras and such artists as Frank Sinatra and the New Christy Minstrels.

Ron Woods, Class of 1957, musician and former music director at Webster High School, founded a self-insured medical care company that helped revolutionize the way major employers provide health care in 35 states.

Linda Sellen Frazier, Class of 1958, former chair of the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, is an advocate for arts education.

Paul Thomas, chairman of The Will Rogers High School Community Foundation, said, “Through the Hall of Fame, the Foundation’s goal is to preserve the history of this Tulsa landmark school, and provide inspiration so today’s students can continue to participate in and add to the legacy of Will Rogers High School.”

Page One Luncheon to feature Osage chiefThe Tulsa Press Club will inaugurate a special “Oklahoma Tribal Series,” featuring various chiefs of Oklahoma tribes and nations as guest speakers for its Page One Luncheons.

Each chief will briefly discuss their career path and then talk about the state of their tribe. They will address current issues, including how they’re responding to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which upholds tribal sovereignty and has changed the criminal justice system across the state. Following the conversation they will participate in a Q&A session with media members in attendance.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will be the first guest, 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at the Tulsa Press Club in the Atlas Life Building, 415 S. Boston Ave. He will discuss efforts to to improve the lives of all Osage people in a sustainable way through cultural preservation, improved health, educational excellence; increased employment and business opportunities, and the creation of a safe and progressive environment in which to live and work.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $70 non-members and $50 for members, and sponsorships are available. To purchase and more information: tulsapressclub.org.

