What the Ale: Mountain Fork Brewery, supplying lake beers and more

The owners grew up in the area and know what people want to drink. It is right next to Broken Bow Lake, so lots of "lake beers" are in their production. But they also have easy access to bourbon barrels that are used at Hochatown Distilling.

"We have a lot of light beers, which is unusual for a brewery, but we're also on a lake. So you know, Mr. Mark really wanted us to go after a carb-light beer. And we did that. Mountain Fork Light is actually done with brown rice flakes. So it's real ingredients, real product. We got it down to 6½ grams of carbs, which was really low for a commercial nonlab kind of craft beer with no enzymes," Fultz said.

They have light beers, but they also have the other spectrum of beers — barrel-aged stouts, porters and Belgian strong ales that will keep your beer flights constantly rotating. The alcohol content ranges from 4% up to 11% in their lineups.

"Our Mountain Fork 9.0 is our stout, and we use that for barrel-aging projects and that does really well. It got a silver recently in the OSU beer competition," Fultz said.

"It's a sipping beer actually, it takes about an hour to drink a can," said Chuck Wilson about the Mountain Fork 9.0.