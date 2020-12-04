Watch now: Behind the scenes at the Oklahoma Aquarium

Andrea Gann has the job that many little girls dream of — including her.

She’s known since she was 7 that she wanted to be a marine biologist.

“It is kinda silly, but I watched ‘Free Willy’ at 7 and decided I wanted an orca as a best friend ... But as I became more mature, I got more interested in marine conservation and things like that so that is kinda how I stuck to marine biology,” Gann said.

She eventually narrowed her focus to shark conservation. After working in Omaha and The Keys, she took a job at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks.

Currently, Gann is the lead aquarist in the shark quarantine department, pretty much the dream job come true.

These photos show her work behind the scenes.

