Tulsa Press Club to host golf tourney

The Tulsa Press Club will host Taps and Tees, an evening par-3 tournament Thursday, Oct. 7, at LaFortune Park Golf Course, 5202 S. Hudson Ave., and will feature craft beer stations, team prizes and individual competitions.

The tournament is a team scramble format with individual hole competitions including closest to the hole, longest putt and more. Local brewers will provide their best and newest craft beers on several beer stations.

Individual tickets for Tulsa Press Club’s Taps and Tees tournament are $125, and team sponsorships start at $1,500. Tickets are available at tulsapressclub.org.

“We hosted the Club’s first golf tournament this spring, and had a great response from our supporters who encouraged us to host again in the fall,” said Tulsa Press Club President Lacey Taylor. “We’re going bigger this time and opened up to more golfers. LaFortune Park’s par-3 course has stadium lighting at night, so it’s a unique tournament that lets golfers have more fun after hours in the nice fall weather.”