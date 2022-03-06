Tulsa Press Club to honor Bruce Dart as Headliner of the Year

Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, has been chosen for the Tulsa Press Club’s 2022 Headliner of the Year Award, in recognition of his tireless leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Press Club will also honor the outstanding contributions of tribal health systems and the heroic efforts of Tulsa-area health care workers for the unprecedented challenges they continue to endure during this public health crisis.

The Headliners reception and dinner will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave.

“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, there is no one in Tulsa who has been more visible than the head of our health department,” said Lacey Taylor, president of the Tulsa Press Club Board of Governors. “Dr. Dart has shown his commitment to public health and transparency from the beginning of this pandemic, and we are all beneficiaries of his dedication.”

Since 1956, the Tulsa Press Club Headliners of the Year Award has honored Tulsa-area civic, business, professional and industry leaders who have made selfless contributions to the growth, prosperity and culture of Tulsa that have made headlines across the city — and oftentimes our state.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities: 918-583-7737, or email becki@tulsapressclub.org.

CAN sets Superhero Challenge

The Child Abuse Network will host its ninth annual Superhero Challenge obstacle course and fun run April 10 at POSTOAK Lodge, 5323 W. 31st St. North.

The Superhero Challenge allows children and adults of all ages to complete a mile or half-mile obstacle course before crossing the finish line and celebrating victory at the Superhero Village. The Superhero Village will feature music, entertainment, kids’ activities and post-race snacks.

Returning this year, the event will also include a limited-seating brunch option at 11 a.m., one hour prior to the start of the races. Brunch patrons will be allowed early access to Superhero Village before the races begin.

“Besides being an incredibly fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon with your family, this event is a wonderful opportunity for us to partner with other community organizations, spread awareness about CAN and raise funds for the critical work we do” said Maura Guten, president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network.

The Superhero Challenge helps support the multi-disciplinary team, child-focused approach to child abuse investigations at the Children’s Advocacy Center at no cost to families. By offering all the investigative services under one roof with the child’s welfare and emotional well-being as the focus, CAN helps to reduce the trauma for children and their families involved in child abuse investigations.

Event chairs for the 2022 Challenge are Lane Hartshorn and Laura Cooper Bryant.

Registration deadline is April 5. Deadline to insure receiving an event T-shirt is March 18.

Tickets are $25-$75. Virtual participation is also available. To purchase and for more information: cansuperherochallenge.org.

Youth Symphony hosts Rhapsody

The Tulsa Youth Symphony will present its annual fundraiser, Rhapsody Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the iconic Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave.

The evening will feature dinner provided by Justin Thompson Restaurants, a silent auction and live music performed by chamber ensembles made up of the current Youth Symphony members, as well as by the Dean DeMerritt Jazz Tribe, whose titular leader is a TYS alumni.

The dinner will be one of the first public events to take place in the newly remodeled Church Studio, which was constructed as a house of worship in 1915, and was transformed in the 1970s by music legend Leon Russell into a professional recording studio where artists such as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty and Eric Clapton worked.

Tulsan Teresa Knox has spent the past four years restoring the facility into a modern recording studio and entertainment venue.

Tickets are $200 per person, and sponsorships are available. To purchase and more information: tulsayouthsymphony.org/rhapsody.

