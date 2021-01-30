Tulsa library looking for creative writers for annual contest

Entries for the annual Adult Creative Writing Contest, sponsored by the Tulsa City-County Library, will be accepted beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

Adults 18 years and older who live, work or attend school in Tulsa County may submit original, never-before-published work in four categories: Poetry, Informal Essay, Children’s Fiction and Short Story. Individuals may submit entries in all four categories, but only one entry per category.

A $125 cash prize and a certificate are awarded to the best work within each category. Second-place winners receive a $75 cash prize and a certificate. Certificates and $10 are awarded to those receiving honorable mention.

Entries will be accepted through March 31. Winners will be presented their prizes at an awards ceremony and reception scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in Central Library’s Aaronson Auditorium, Fifth Street and Denver Avenue, dependent upon library openings and meeting room guidelines.

Entries should be delivered to any TCCL branch or mailed flat to Friends of Tulsa City-County Libraries, 400 Civic Center, Tulsa, 74103.

Entry forms, with a complete set of rules and submission guidelines, are available via curbside service at all TCCL locations or online at tulsalibrary.org/adult-creative-writing-contest. For more information: 918-549-7323.

