Tulsa dog finalist in People's world's cutest rescue dog contest
Tulsa dog finalist in People's world's cutest rescue dog contest

Aslan

Aslan, a dog owned by Tulsans, is among finalists in People magazine's world's cutest rescue dogs contest. Chloe Reed Photography

 Jimmie Tramel

Aslan, a dog owned by Tulsa’s Jennifer Porter and her family, is one of 10 finalists in People magazine’s fourth annual world’s cutest rescue dog contest.

The field will be narrowed by way of an online vote. Voting will take place through Sept. 29 at PEOPLE.com/rescuedogcontest.

After the voting period ends, the top three vote-getters will move on to a final judging phase. Celebrity judge Megan Hilty, along with judges from People and Pedigree (which is sponsoring the contest), will pick the winner.

The grand prize winner, announced Oct. 13, will receive a custom photo shoot, a feature published in People magazine and on people.com, a year’s supply of dog food from the Pedigree brand and a $1,000 donation to a rescue organization chosen by the pet owner.

Stories about each of the finalists can be found on the contest site. Porter told the Tulsa World Aslan is the only dog Puppy Haven has ever rescued who actually found the rescue instead of the other way around. Aslan was abandoned by his owners and wandered to Puppy Haven, where he was taken in and cared for until he could be adopted.

