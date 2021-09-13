Tulsa dog a finalist in People's world's cutest rescue dog contest

Aslan, a dog owned by Tulsa’s Matthew and Jennifer Porter, is one of 10 finalists in People magazine’s fourth annual world’s cutest rescue dog contest.

The field will be narrowed by way of an online vote. Voting will take place through Sept. 29 at PEOPLE.com/rescuedogcontest.

After the voting period ends, the top three vote-getters will move on to a final judging phase. Celebrity judge Megan Hilty, along with judges from People and Pedigree (which is sponsoring the contest), will pick the winner.

The grand prize winner, announced Oct. 13, will receive a custom photo shoot, a feature published in People magazine and on people.com, a year’s supply of dog food from the Pedigree brand and a $1,000 donation to a rescue organization chosen by the pet owner.

If Aslan wins, the $1,000 donation will go to Puppy Haven Rescue, according to Jennifer Porter, who said Balloon Therapy Tulsa would provide a matching donation.