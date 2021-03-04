Tulsa-based group offers chance of healing, help after divorce

It started out to be all fun and games.

Daniel Herrold, Amy Greene and Julie Lucas happened to meet last summer when mutual friends were hosting an outdoor party. They, along with three other newly made friends, almost instantly seemed to hit it off.

“Almost from the start, we had this remarkably tight bond,” Herrold said. “We were are in our 40s or so, all had gone through or were in the process of a divorce. So we were all dealing with the same experiences — raising our kids, co-parenting, dealing with ex-spouses, dating — all the things you have to navigate when you are starting over in life.”

The six, who jokingly compared themselves with the cast of the sitcom “Friends,” decided to start a joint Instagram account, where they would chronicle their tentative dips into the dating pool and other adventures as newly minted singles, with lots of self-deprecating humor.

They even came up with a catchy name: Divorced Over 40.

However, it didn’t take long for the tone of the posts to get a bit more serious, as they started to deal more honestly with the intense, often unpleasant emotions that a divorce can engender.

And that, much to everyone’s surprise, turned out to be a good thing.