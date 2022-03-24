These crowd-pleasing recipes use ingredients made in Oklahoma

As the weather warms and people are more and more inclined to get out to be with family and friends, cooking for a crowd is sometimes a necessity.

The Made in Oklahoma Coalition this month has come up with some recipes that could easily feed a hungry group of guests with a minimum of effort, all while supporting Oklahoma’s farmers and food producers.

For example, a pork shoulder roast, well-seasoned and braised in locally brewed beer makes a wonderful main course, especially when accompanied by braised carrots and garlic mashed potatoes. And any leftover would make an excellent filling for another crowd-pleasing meal of sheet-pan quesadillas, jazzed up with a homemade jalapeño ranch dipping sauce.

Pizza and salad is a classic combination and easy to combine into a single dish, with Caesar salad flatbreads.

For more information on MIO Coalition ingredients, including where to purchase: miocoalition.com.

Sheet Pan Quesadillas with Jalapeño Ranch Dip

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ onion, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

1 large jalapeño pepper, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups cooked and diced chicken

2 cans pinto beans

¼ cup Scissortail Farms Cilantro

½ pound Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled

12 (10-inch) flour tortillas

1 cup Hiland Sour Cream

2 cups shredded Monterey jack or pepper-jack cheese

1 tablespoon Hiland Butter

Ace in the Bowl Salsa

1. In a saute pan, cook onion, bell pepper, jalapeño pepper and garlic until tender. Add chicken, stirring and cooking to warm through. Add beans, cilantro and bacon, stirring to combine.

2. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a large sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange tortillas on pan, overlapping and allowing tortillas to hang over edge. Spread sour cream over tortillas. Spoon chicken mixture over sour cream. Sprinkle cheese over chicken mixture. Pull tortillas toward center to cover filling. Add additional tortillas on top to close all gaps. Brush butter over tortillas.

3. Place a clean, oiled baking sheet on top of tortillas. This keeps the tortillas from opening while baking. Bake 20 minutes. Remove top baking sheet. Place quesadillas back into oven and bake an additional 5 minutes. Cut into squares or triangles and serve with Ace in the Bowl Salsa.

One Pot Beer-Braised Pork Roast

1 (3-4 pound) pork shoulder

2 teaspoons Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 carrots, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

3 tablespoons Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 bottle Coop Ale Works beer

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup chicken broth

5 to 6 sprigs Scissortail Farms Thyme

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Trim pork of excess fat. Season all sides with Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, rubbing it in to coat. In a Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear pork, turning to brown all sides, for about 10 minutes total. Set pork roast aside, keeping liquid and fat in the pot.

2. Pour off all but 1 tbsp. fat from the pot. Add the onions, carrot and garlic and sauté over medium-high heat until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture starts to become dry, about 2 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Pour in the beer and stir to scrape up any browned bits on the pot bottom. Cook until the liquid starts to thicken, about 10 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, broth, thyme and cherry tomatoes. Bring to a boil.

3. Place pork in pot, nestling around the vegetables. Cover, and cook 3 hours. Uncover to allow pork to brown, baste with the liquid and return to oven. Cook 1 hour, basting twice during cooking time.

4. Remove pork roast from oven, let rest 15 minutes, then slice across the grain. Serve over mashed potatoes with vegetables and liquid from pot.

Jalapeño Ranch Dip

½ cup Sixth Day Snacks Candied Jalapeño Slices

1 (1-oz) package ranch dressing mix

½ cup Hiland Sour Cream

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup Hiland Buttermilk

¼ cup chopped Scissortail Farms cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

1½ teaspoons cumin

1. Blend jalapeño slices in a food processor until finely chopped. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, cilantro, lime juice and cumin. Process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours to allow flavors to come together.

Caesar Salad Flatbreads

1 Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Braum’s butter, melted

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 grilled chicken breasts, sliced

½ cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera Cheese

2 heaping cups Scissortail Farms Romaine Lettuce

¼ cup bottled Caesar salad dressing

1. Make pizza crust according to package directions. Shape into two rectangular flatbreads. Set aside.

2. Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, garlic and melted butter in a small bowl. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 5-8 minutes, stirring and turning once for even browning. Set aside.

3. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place unbaked flatbreads on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven, top with grilled chicken and Lovera’s cheese. Bake 5-8 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown.

4. Tear lettuce into bite-size pieces. Place in a bowl and toss with dressing. When pizza comes out of the oven, let cool a couple of minutes, then top each flatbread with salad. Sprinkle with toasted breadcrumb mixture.

