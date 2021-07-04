 Skip to main content
Team Hope Walk for Huntington's Disease set for July 31
People & Places

Team Hope Walk for Huntington's Disease set for July 31

The Oklahoma chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host its annual Team Hope Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at LaFortune Park, 5202 S. Hudson Ave.

The event is the society’s largest grassroots fundraiser and supports efforts to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

This year’s fundraising goal for the Oklahoma chapter is $12,000. Those who raise a certain amount for the cause will be eligible for prizes such as T-shirts, caps, backpacks and portable power banks.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain and is characterized by symptoms such progressive motor dysfunction, behavioral disturbance and cognitive decline. It has been described as a combination of Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and ALS.

For more information, and to register: oklahoma.hdsa.org/about/tulsa-team-hope-walk.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

