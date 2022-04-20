 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo returns to SageNet Center for seventh year

  • Updated
Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo

The Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo features vendors who specialize in all things home and garden.

 Ian Maule

Back for its seventh year, the Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo will return to the SageNet Center at Expo Square this Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24. 

The event, put on by Tulsa Home Shows, will feature dozens of booths displaying the goods and services of many local businesses, including Koala Insulation, Wolf’s Heating & Air, Harlan Septic and many more. A shopper’s market on the western side of the SageNet Center will feature offerings from On Point Coffee, Okie Bee Honey and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the booths of nonprofit organizations such as Soldier’s Wish. Additionally, any guest who is tired of shopping can stop by the petting zoo put on by Crazy J Farm. 

Parking and admission are free for the Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo. A prize drawing will take place, as well. 

Expo hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday,  9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit tulsahomeshows.com/spring-home-outdoor-living-expo.

 

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

