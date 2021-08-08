Silver Dollar City contest winner announced

Judy Skaistis of Tulsa has won Silver Dollar City’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Family Adventure Prize Package featured in the Summer edition of Tulsa World Magazine.

Skaistis and her family won a prize package valued at more than $1,500 and will be heading to the 1880s-style theme park in the Ozarks to make more memories that will last a lifetime.

Skaistis won the contest by sharing the story of a trip to Silver Dollar City about 16 years ago along with her granddaughter, Makayla, who was 3 years old at the time.

After a ride on the log ride, Makayla was running to meet her Papa and fell, skinning her knee. But to the family’s surprise, along came the theme park’s “Santa” to save the day.

“Makayla was so taken with seeing ‘Santa’ that the tears stopped,” Skaistis wrote, even offering her a Band-Aid from his pocket.

“I will never forget the kindness of that sweet compassionate ‘Santa’ or the memory he made on that little girl that she still remembers to this day (as does her Grandma and Papa)!”

Even though the Skaistis family visited in August, Santa was making his rounds.