Shop Christmas essentials at the Southwood Holiday Market
Shop Christmas essentials at the Southwood Holiday Market

Mpoins1 (copy)

Red and white poinsettias are popular during the holiday season.

 Tulsa World file

Visit Southwood Landscape and Garden Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, for a holiday market perfect for Christmas shopping.

Visitors can listen to music from local singer-songwriter Mark Gibson while shopping for goods from local artists, crafters, pop-up vendors and more. Snacks will also be available for all guests to enjoy.

Southwood is known for its extensive selection of plants and garden essentials. Guests can shop for other holiday must-haves such as Christmas trees, poinsettias and greenery as well as holiday gifts and décor.

The Holiday Market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9025 S. Lewis Ave in Tulsa.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

