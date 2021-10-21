See recipes for fall-inspired sheet pan pasta, creamed corn, fudge with MIO ingredients

Autumn — now that it seems finally to be here — means falling leaves, cool nights and great meals shared with friends and family using our favorite products made right here in Oklahoma.

One favorite way to get a meal on the table with minimal fuss is the sheet pan supper, and this recipe for creamy pasta with vegetables and bacon is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. If you’re cooking for vegetarians, it’s easy to remove the bacon for a meatless dinner.

For something sweet, try the Peanut Butter and Pretzel Chocolate Fudge. The addition of peanut butter makes an even smoother, creamier fudge, with the peanuts and pretzels adding a little crunch. This fudge makes a great recipe for Halloween parties or fall get-togethers. It’s also great as a holiday gift, so hang on to this one for the holiday season.

Another favorite MIO recipe is Creamed Corn Casserole, a classic side dish that goes well with anything from barbecued brisket to roasted turkey or ham.

For more information on MIO Coalition products and where to purchase: miocoalition.com.

Sheet Pan Pasta with Spinach, Tomato and Bacon

Quick Alfredo Sauce: