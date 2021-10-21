See recipes for fall-inspired sheet pan pasta, creamed corn, fudge with MIO ingredients

Autumn — now that it seems finally to be here — means falling leaves, cool nights and great meals shared with friends and family using our favorite products made right here in Oklahoma.
One favorite way to get a meal on the table with minimal fuss is the sheet pan supper, and this recipe for creamy pasta with vegetables and bacon is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. If you’re cooking for vegetarians, it’s easy to remove the bacon for a meatless dinner.
For something sweet, try the Peanut Butter and Pretzel Chocolate Fudge. The addition of peanut butter makes an even smoother, creamier fudge, with the peanuts and pretzels adding a little crunch. This fudge makes a great recipe for Halloween parties or fall get-togethers. It’s also great as a holiday gift, so hang on to this one for the holiday season.
Another favorite MIO recipe is Creamed Corn Casserole, a classic side dish that goes well with anything from barbecued brisket to roasted turkey or ham.
For more information on MIO Coalition products and where to purchase: miocoalition.com.
Sheet Pan Pasta with Spinach, Tomato and Bacon
Quick Alfredo Sauce:
2 tablespoons Braum’s Butter
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1½ tablespoons Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
2 cups Braum’s Heavy Whipping Cream
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Zest of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Sheet Pan Ingredients:
6 slices Bar-S Bacon
1 (12-ounce) package Della Terra Fusilli Pasta
4 ounces Scissortail Farms Baby Spinach, roughly chopped
1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese
Scissortail Farms Parsley, for garnish
1. Make the Quick Alfredo Sauce: Add the butter to a large saute pan and melt over medium heat. Saute garlic just until fragrant. Add flour, stirring 1-2 minutes until slightly brown. Add the cream, bring to a simmer over low heat for 2 minutes. Whisk in the salt, pepper, lemon zest and mustard, whisking for 1 minute. Remove from heat, and whisk in the Parmesan cheese until melted. Set aside.
2. Cook bacon until crisp. Crumble, then set aside.
3. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, then pour pasta back into pot. Add Alfredo sauce, stirring to combine and coat pasta. Fold in bacon.
4. Spread mixture on a large rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with spinach, tomatoes and Lovera’s cheese. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley.
Peanut Butter and Pretzel Chocolate Fudge
2 cups good-quality semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup creamy peanut butter
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon (reserved) chopped Trucker Treats Cinnamon Toast Pretzels
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon (reserved) chopped salted peanuts
1. Line an 8-by-8-inch pan with parchment paper.
2. In a medium-size heavy saucepan over low heat, melt chocolate chips with condensed milk and peanut butter, stirring until melted and smooth. Remove from heat.
3. Add pretzels and peanuts, folding to combine.
4. Spread fudge mixture into prepared pan. Top with reserved 1 tablespoon each of chopped pretzels and peanuts.
5. Refrigerate until set, about 2 hours. Pull out and cut into squares. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.
Creamed Corn Casserole
1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel sweet corn, drained
1 (6-ounce) package Shawnee Mills Yellow Buttermilk Cornbread Mix
1 (8-ounce) container Braum’s Sour Cream
1 stick Braum’s Salted Butter, melted
1 Hansen’s egg
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, combine corn, creamed corn, cornbread mix, sour cream, melted butter and egg, mixing until just combined. Pour into a small casserole dish or a 10-inch cast iron skillet.
3. Bake 40-45 minutes, checking for doneness. You may need to add up to 10 minutes cooking time, depending on size of casserole dish. Top should just begin to turn golden brown.
Featured video: