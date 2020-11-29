Scars & Stripes Coffee gives back to veterans

I have written about buying local and shop local many times over the years. Although that should be everyone’s mantra year-round, people do appear to say it more as we get closer to the holidays.

While this article is devoted to the theme of buy and shop local, I am focusing on one company because when you buy their products, there is an added, residual benefit. You will also be helping a veteran. And when it comes to helping veterans, we should be all in.

Welcome to Scars & Stripes Coffee. Chad Watts and Brad Dean got together and started thinking of a way for veterans to get back together for a fun reason but also sustain a business. And after much prayer, the idea of selling coffee was created.

“So the idea was to get veterans back together and have a fun time selling coffee,” Watts says. “That was the inception.”

As Watts explained how it works, I freely admit I was very impressed. To get involved, you have to be a veteran and joining is quite easy to get started. You go to their website, scarsandstripescoffee.com, and check the boxes and you are on your way. After that, you are plugged into the system and placed on a squad as part of a team. Then they have a rank structure where you can advance.