Scars & Stripes Coffee gives back to veterans

I have written about buying local and shop local many times over the years. Although that should be everyone’s mantra year-round, people do appear to say it more as we get closer to the holidays.
While this article is devoted to the theme of buy and shop local, I am focusing on one company because when you buy their products, there is an added, residual benefit. You will also be helping a veteran. And when it comes to helping veterans, we should be all in.
Welcome to Scars & Stripes Coffee. Chad Watts and Brad Dean got together and started thinking of a way for veterans to get back together for a fun reason but also sustain a business. And after much prayer, the idea of selling coffee was created.
“So the idea was to get veterans back together and have a fun time selling coffee,” Watts says. “That was the inception.”
As Watts explained how it works, I freely admit I was very impressed. To get involved, you have to be a veteran and joining is quite easy to get started. You go to their website, scarsandstripescoffee.com, and check the boxes and you are on your way. After that, you are plugged into the system and placed on a squad as part of a team. Then they have a rank structure where you can advance.
“Now, this is not a handout,” Watts says. “It’s a hand up. So once you get plugged in, you go out and build your own sales that you have a team of veterans around there just to support you as you grow your business. So it’s super easy to sign up. You go to the website, join the mission, get a W-9 for tax purposes so we can pay you. And you do have to have a PayPal account so we can pay you.” There is a nominal start-up fee and after that, you are good to go.
“As a consumer, all you have to do is buy a bag of coffee, cap or shirt. And what you are doing every time you buy that bag of coffee or shirt, or hat or a mug, 20% of the gross sale goes back to individual veterans,” Watts explains. “That individual veteran is on a team. So by a consumer buying a bag of coffee, say for $15, $3 goes directly back to that veteran.”
And then that veteran gets motivated to go out and build more business and pull more veterans into the system because it is unlimited. “Our goal is to help veterans get some camaraderie back, No. 1. And, then No. 2, to get some extra income.”
They offer several different kinds of coffee, from one called “Downrange Coffee,” and “At Ease Expresso Blend,” “First Light Coffee,” “Standby Decaf” to “Green Zone Coffee” and more. They also sell whole beans and Kanteen Cups. Currently, there are multiple ways to buy their coffee.
“Farmers markets have been great, and they have been tremendous for our veterans, the healing that they get to do as they go out and talk with people,” Watts said.
You can find their coffee in retail shops, such as The Simple Brew in Harrah, Spurs & Lace Mercantile and Salon in Noble and the Conscious Community Co-op in Edmond. And Watts added, “So if you have a coffee shop out there, we sell wholesale to coffee shops. We sell a tremendous amount online. There are also boutiques.”
It was at the Edmond Farmer’s Market several months ago where I discovered Scars & Stripes Coffee. My wife and I love shopping there quite often, and we are also big coffee drinkers. I saw their booth and I simply walked up and started asking questions. And my wife and I have been buying bags of coffee from them ever since. Watts told me they are in farmers markets in other cities such as Atlanta and Massachusetts and Ohio is coming online soon. So they are always working on being in more cities across the country.
All the roasting and packaging of Scars & Stripes Coffee is done at Eote in downtown Oklahoma City through a partnership. Then once everything is packaged, it goes out to all the distributors.
One Saturday morning at the farmers market, I saw firsthand how the veterans in the company help each other. The camaraderie was so impressive and easy-going. They love helping each other. But yet, at the end of the day, it is not all about selling coffee. Yes, I can attest their products are extremely good, but there is a residual effect for the veterans.
“There is that sense of community, that sense of camaraderie, that team spirit,” said Everett Robins, a veteran involved with Scars & Stripes for about a year and a half. “I have a network, a support team. So if you are unsure what your next step is, what you want to do next, and you’re in a state of limbo, or looking for something that reconnects you with the type of people you served with and you enjoyed that, then reach out to us. It doesn’t have to be about the coffee. It just can be about you being in a better place tomorrow.”
As you look for different ways to buy and shop local, and there is the tremendous added benefit of helping veterans, remember Scars & Stripes Coffee, not only during the holidays, but also year-round.
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.
