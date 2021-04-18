Resonance’s Take 2 Café celebrates five years of helping women achieve their goals

“Some of our new employees are apprehensive or nervous at first, but then they find this is a very comfortable place,” he said. “It’s a transitioning period for these women and we try to create a really comfortable, non-stressful transitional place for them.”

Part of creating an environment that is supportive and comfortable involves encouraging employees to take an active role in the day to day details of running the café, as well as partnering new program participants with more experienced employees, Dittus said.

“Dawn and I encourage our employees to give feedback and let us know if there’s something that they remember from home,” he said. “They are very much involved—it’s a big team effort.”

Since the couple took on management of Take 2 last year, the accomplishments of the program participants have been a constant source of joy and pride for them, Dittus said.

“In the 15 months that Dawn and I have been here, the things we’ve seen in that short period of time have been no less than remarkable,” he said, adding that he and his wife consider the café’s employees a part of their family and working with them a blessing.