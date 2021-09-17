Tulsa resident Greg Spencer went from being among select few to exclusive company, accomplishing a physically and mentally demanding task not many even attempt.

Spencer spent his summer hiking the close to 3,000-mile Continental Divide Trail that spans five states, starting at the New Mexico-Mexico border and ending at the Montana-Canada border.

With that achievement, he has attained the triple crown of hiking — when a person completes a thru-hike of the three major U.S. hiking trails: the Pacific Crest Trail, the Appalachian Trail and the Continental Divide Trail.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do it,” said Spencer, head cross country coach and track assistant at Holland Hall. “I kind of wanted to do something that a whole lot of people can’t say they’ve done.”

Spencer is among 44 hikers who have completed the triple crown in 2021, according to the American Long Distance Hiking Association-West. A total of 526 have done it since the organization began tracking in 1994 based on the honor system in which hikers complete an online form claiming they completed all three trails.

“It’s certainly a very big undertaking to do one of the trails,” said Kate Hoch, board president of the ALDHA-West and an accomplished hiker who has completed thru-hikes of the PCT and CDT, “let alone all three — not just the physical aspect but the commitment of that much time.”

Spencer began his journey May 10 at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was 9:15 a.m. and 75 degrees with no wind. He then averaged 26 miles a day for 98 days before he arrived at the International Boundary at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 15.

While the CDT can take four to five months to complete, Spencer did it in three months despite it being “by far” the most difficult of the three major U.S. trails. He knew that beforehand and prepared, training extensively at Turkey Mountain and walking on the River Parks trails to get accustomed to pavement. His preparation for the CDT far exceeded his prep for the PCT or AT.

“This was my favorite trail to do, but it took those other two trails to get me to where I could do this trail,” he said. “Everything I’ve learned over the last 17, 18 years kind of helped me do this trail. … I was a lot more prepared this time. A little smarter this time.”

One of the reasons the CDT is more difficult, Spencer said, is that the trails are not as clearly marked as the PCT or the AT. There are more alternate routes, making it easier to get lost. Spencer was constantly looking at his GPS.

“Navigation was extremely difficult,” he said.

Other challenges were a lack of water in New Mexico, the difficulty of the San Juan Mountains, the snow of the Rocky Mountains and smoke in Idaho and Wyoming from the West Coast wildfires. He saw a few bears but avoided any dangerous encounter.

Spencer totaled 2,550 miles, took more than 5 million steps, went through six pairs of shoes, took 4,000 photos and shot 600 videos.

“I would say the physical is not something to be overlooked, but I think for most hikers it’s the mental game that is more important,” Hoch said. “People can adjust to the physical aspect. Your body gets in shape as you hike.

“Of course, there are injuries and things that come up but, generally speaking, I think the mental game can really be tough, especially on the CDT, there’s just some really long stretches that maybe are a bit monotonous or lonely.”

Spencer completed the Appalachian Trail (2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine) in 2004 and the Pacific Crest Trail (2,653 miles from southern California through Washington) in 2016.

He wanted to attempt the CDT in 2020 when he was 40 years old, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the hike into 2021. A slipped disc last December and a hip injury in spring 2021 jeopardized his CDT mission, but he cut back on running and performed physical therapy, and neither was an issue during his CDT hike.

“Physically, I felt great the entire way,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I was able to stay as healthy as long as I did on this hike. I was a lot more prepared physically. The other two I was like, ‘I’m in good shape. I’m a runner. I don’t need to train specifically for that.”

So what’s next for a guy who likes adventure? Maybe an international hike, or a hike through Denali National Park in Alaska, he said.

“It’s just the drive to challenge myself to see what I am capable of doing, trying to get the most out of life,” he said. “Doing that is not the best on my body and it might take a couple of years off my life, but it’s just pushing myself to the limit to see what I am capable of.”

