Tulsa Flea Market concluding 50th anniversary year

The Tulsa Flea Market will wrap up its 50th year by staging the final flea of the season Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Exchange Center on Expo Square. Admission is free.

Billed as Tulsa’s original flea market, the Tulsa Flea Market began celebrating its 50-year history in January 2022. The flea market rotates among different facilities at Expo Square. Antiques and collectibles are the norm, but vendors tend to bring holiday-related items to late-in-the-year flea markets.

Dates for 2023 have not been announced. Check tulsafleamarket.net in the future for event dates.

