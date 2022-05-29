Trail of Tears revisited: History-making team of female cyclists taking part in Remember the Removal Bike Ride

TAHLEQUAH — They have the mettle to pedal almost 950 miles.

They’re spending three weeks on bicycles in remembrance of a tragic migration that occurred almost 200 years ago.

And they take pride in being selected for the journey.

“They” are Emily Christie, 24, of Stilwell; Kayce O’Field, 24, of Tahlequah; Jeanetta Leach, 23, of Rocky Mountain; Madison Whitekiller, 23, of Verdigris; and Desiree Matthews, 18, of Watts.

They’ll make history as the first all-female team to represent the Cherokee Nation in the annual Remember the Removal Bike Ride.

The forced removal of the Cherokees from eastern lands to Indian Territory (Oklahoma) has come to be known as the Trail of Tears. Of an estimated 16,000 Cherokees who were prodded to march to Indian Territory in the late 1830s, about 4,000 died due to exposure, starvation and disease.

Cyclists taking part in the Remember the Removal Bike Ride will follow the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears and will bike through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma in retracing the path of ancestors. The 2022 Remember the Removal Bike Ride will launch May 30 in New Echota, Georgia (former capital of the Cherokee Nation), and conclude June 17 in Tahlequah (current capital of the Cherokee Nation).

The Remember the Removal Bike Ride was created by the Cherokee Nation in 1984 so Cherokee youths could retrace the Trail of Tears and get a feel for what ancestors experienced when they made the grueling trip on foot.

The ride became an annual event in 2009, according to information about the ride on cherokee.org, and bikers from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians began joining their Cherokee Nation counterparts on the trips in 2011. Seven cyclists from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Cherokee Nation riders were scheduled to converge in Cherokee, North Carolina, before the start of the 2022 trip.

Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, described the riders as inspirational.

“I mean, these young ladies have already done amazing things in training and in the amazing things they will be doing in the weeks to come, but it always reminds us of our past and what we went through,” he said. “Turning that pain into something powerful and positive, that’s really incredible to witness.”

What’s the criteria for being a participant? Riders were selected based on essays, in-person interviews and a physical examination to ensure they are up for the demanding voyage. Training for the ride (they’ll average about 60 miles per day) began in December, and it included cycling on various routes throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

“They do a great deal of intense training, but I don’t think anything fully prepares them — from what I’ve heard — for the long journey,” Hoskin said. “But yet they make it. And when they come back, they’re not just physically stronger. They are spiritually stronger.”

Remember the Removal Bike Ride alum Kaylee Smith said this after completing the 2021 ride: “There’s really no words to talk about how mentally and physically exhausting this trip was, but it was so rewarding at the same time.”

Cyclists will visit Cherokee grave sites and historic landmarks on their route, including Blythe Ferry in Tennessee on the westernmost edge of the old Cherokee Nation and Mantle Rock in Kentucky, where during a harsh and frigid winter of 1838-39, Cherokees spent weeks waiting for the Ohio River to thaw and become passable.

Current riders, of course, have an easier trip awaiting them. “But I also think because they are retracing the steps and learning a great deal more about the history that they will come back with this deeper appreciation of their own roots, and that’s what we all need to do,” Hoskin said.

The 2022 riders were introduced Wednesday to a crowd that gathered for a send-off event at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah. Hoskin, deputy chief Bryan Warner and other Cherokee Nation leaders joined members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation in acknowledging the history-making collection of riders.

“It’s such a proud day to see these cyclists as they begin this journey after many weeks of training and studying about our Cherokee ancestors,” Warner said.

“We will stay on bended knee in prayer as they go on this journey, not just for their safety, but for more peace and understanding about what our ancestors went through, about what we go through present day, and about what our future holds for each of us.”

Hoskin’s remarks touched on the past and future of the Cherokee Nation. He spoke specifically about the leadership of Cherokee women prior to the Trail of Tears.

“Spring ought to be a time of hope and renewal and building strength,” Hoskin said. “But, in the spring of 1838, there was darkness upon us in the Cherokee Nation as we faced down the reality of our forced removal at the hands of the encroaching settlers and the United States government. Yet, Cherokee women who were the leaders among our Cherokee communities continued to do things that instilled hope in our people.”

Knowing their land would soon be overtaken by settlers, Cherokee women continued to care for children and ailing elders. Hoskin said they approached that dark spring with quiet dignity and a commitment to their families and communities.

“In doing those things to lead, they instilled hope in our people at a time when we desperately needed it,” he said.

“Today, in 2022, there are still obstacles our people face, but there are also opportunities to seize. These five Cherokee women are going to lead us in the weeks ahead and in the years to come, and I couldn’t be prouder of each of them. Strength and hope are still something we need in large measure, and I believe this journey will bring those things to these five Cherokee women. We are thinking of them, praying for them and supporting them along the way.”

Hoskin believes the riders will be better equipped to lead the Cherokee Nation when they return.

“Ladies, we are going to need your leadership in the years ahead,” he said. “And I think they are going to inspire a lot of other young people to follow in their footsteps.”

For more information on the ride or to follow along during the journey, go to www.facebook.com/removal.ride.

