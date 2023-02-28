Ask Tulsans about their favorite spring break destinations within driving distance, and you’re bound to hear the names of some classics: Woolaroc, Silver Dollar City and the Tulsa Zoo, to name a few. Many Tulsans grew up going to these places and are eager to take their children or grandchildren to revisit fond memories.

The charm of these popular destinations comes in part from buildings and exhibits that have existed for many years, but venues also try to keep things fresh. There are also newer places that have popped up over the years that you’ll want to put on your short list, if you haven’t already.

Here’s just a small sampling of the many attractions in Tulsa, as well as some within driving distance. We have also included some updates on what’s new.

Whether you hit the road for a short trip over spring break or take a staycation, you’re sure to find fun not too far from home.

Family fun

Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum

1714 Oklahoma 9 West, Seminole

This children’s museum in Seminole has 42,000 square feet of indoor space and a large outdoor play area that includes a riding train. The indoor space features many career-based exhibits where kids can try on jobs such as judge, doctor, artist, news anchor, meteorologist, pilot and EMT. The museum made many updates last fall, including the addition of the Waggin’ Tails veterinarian clinic for young animal lovers. It also added a friendly mascot who was dubbed Maggie the Museum Dog, a stray who had been hanging around the neighborhood for a long time. Maggie is now in training to become a therapy dog. Note: The museum is closed Mondays.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple Ave., Enid

For over three decades, kids have tinkered, climbed, created and crafted at this art and science museum in Enid. It features more than 100 hands-on activities, and you can’t miss the outdoor science playground known as “Adventure Quest,” which has a three-story wooden castle full of slides, swings and mazes.

Meet the Critter Clubhouse’s newest residents, adorable guinea pigs named Peanut and Pumpkin, and an axolotl (name TBA).

Note: The museum is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Gathering Place

2650 S. John Williams Way

Tulsa’s Gathering Place will be offering a week’s worth of free events and activities during spring break, March 13-17, through partnerships with more than 20 local organizations.

More than 30 activities will be available during the week, at various locations throughout the more than 66-acre park. Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Among the planned events:

Live performances from local, regional and national musicians on the QuikTrip Great Lawn, with Koo Koo Kanga Roo, an experimental comedy disco duo with dance-along videos and catchy tunes performing at 2 p.m. every day during spring break

An interactive insect petting zoo in Williams Lodge

A geological dig at Willow Beach

Giant puppets, dress-up play and musical story times at the PSO Reading Tree

A circus art show and DJ at the Gather Round Stage

Ecological lessons taught by the park’s horticulture team at Mist Mountain

Touch tables, art activities and virtual reality in ONEOK Boathouse

Basketball and skateboarding tips and tricks at the Energy Transfer Sports Courts and Skate Park

In addition, spring break will offer opportunities specially crafted for teenagers, such as Park Quest, a series of riddles and clues that will lead participants on a winding journey through the park to a final destination. Once the quest is complete, participants will be entered to win a VR headset. Teenagers can also participate in calligraphy and spoken word workshops in Williams Lodge.

All spring break activities are free to the public thanks to the Explore & Imagine program at Gathering Place. The Explore & Imagine program, sponsored by American Electric Power Foundation, offers a wide variety of free educational opportunities for students, educators and families throughout the region.

For more information, visit gatheringplace.org/spring-break.

Discovery Lab

3123 Riverside Drive

Last year, Discovery Lab’s 57,000-square-foot facility opened near the Gathering Place. The children’s museum provides plenty of fun that’s educational, too. Exhibits focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Explore the famed tape tunnel, Ballapalooza, the Imaginarium, the Hydro Lab and more.

BMX camp

Spring Break on wheels?

BMX, located at 490 N. Lansing Ave., is hosting a spring break camp 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13-17 for students in fourth grade through eighth grade.

Campers will work through a STEAM-based curriculum (science, technology, engineering, art and math) in learning how to assemble a bike, ride it and perform experiments and conceptualize designs to build a scale BMX track.

Attendees will have the ability to engage with a USA BMX Olympian and USA BMX World Champion and will even get to ride the new Hardesty National BMX Stadium track.

Mongoose loaner bikes and helmets are provided, or kids can bring their own. Attendees can come for a single day, multiple days or the full week. Cost is $90 for day camp or $400 for the week. Scholarships are available.

To register for the camp, go to usabmxfoundation.org, click on “camps” and go to the drop-down menu for spring break camp.

Silver Dollar City

Once again, Silver Dollar City’s opening day — March 11 — coincides with spring break. Enjoy Spring Ride Days through March 26 and find all your favorite rides and attractions. Take a farewell ride on Fire in the Hole, the world’s “most historic indoor roller coaster,” which will shut down permanently in December. Get your thrills on Time Traveler and Outlaw Run, catch a show, grab a bite and enjoy the 1880s experience with all the modern comforts.

Museums

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve

1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road, Bartlesville

The former ranch retreat of oilman Frank Phillips is a Western art and history museum and 3,700-acre wildlife preserve. On March 15, the animal barn reopens to the public and Mountain Man Camp begins. Time-travel to an 1840s fur-traders camp to learn how to throw a tomahawk or shoot a black powder long gun. On March 24, an exhibit featuring works by wildlife sculptor Dale Roark will debut, bringing 32 of Roark’s signature pieces to the museum.

Crystal Bridges

600 Museum Way, Bentonville, Arkansas

Whether you visit this northwest Arkansas museum for its world-class art collection, beautiful architecture or Ozark forest walking trails, you will surely find it worth the two-plus-hour drive. New exhibits include “Diego Rivera’s America,” which opens March 11. The exhibit features more than 150 works, including Rivera’s drawings, easel paintings, frescoes and more. Outdoors, find the Listening Forest experience, created by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. This immersive exhibit, which debuted last August and returns for two runs in 2023, uses light, sound and projections to create an interactive walk through the woods.

Philbrook Museum of Art

2727 S. Rockford Road

Current exhibits include “Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting From Joslyn Art Museum,” which features paintings by Rembrandt, Titian, El Greco, Bouguereau, Renoir, Monet and more. Another exhibit, “Robert Peterson: Homecoming,” features the Lawton-based artist’s stunning portraiture, which depicts the diversity of the Black experience and pushing against stereotypes. Note: The museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Animals and nature

Tulsa Zoo

6421 E. 36th St. North

See some of your favorite wild animals in a visit to the Tulsa Zoo. One of the newest additions is Tanvir the Malayan tiger. He is 13 years old and the brother of the Tulsa Zoo’s former male tiger Tahan. The brothers were exchanged between Tulsa and Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Another new addition is a newborn — an endangered Diana monkey that was born Feb. 17. While you’re there, check out the progress on the new elephant preserve barn. The 36,650-square-foot building will be 10 times the size of the zoo’s current barn.

Oklahoma Aquarium

300 S. Aquarium Drive, Jenks

See sharks, touch sting rays and watch the otters play when you visit the Oklahoma Aquarium. Kids can climb through exhibits, play on the playground and take a spin on the new marine-themed carousel. The venue has 10,000 amazing animals to see, including a giant Pacific octopus, a loggerhead sea turtle and the only collection of bull sharks in the Western Hemisphere.

Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden

2101 NE 50th St., Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Zoo recently added three adorable cheetahs from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Erindi, Hasani and Jabari are 2-year-old brothers that were relocated to Oklahoma through the AZA Species Survival Plan. Also, construction is underway on Expedition Africa, which is scheduled to open this summer. But don’t worry about missing any animals. According to the zoo’s Facebook page, the only animals that have been temporarily relocated are the ostriches, which can be seen from the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

239 Turpentine Creek Lane, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

At 2½ hours, the drive to Eureka Springs might be pushing it for a day trip. Fortunately, there is plenty to do, such as explore the historic downtown, take a hotel ghost tour or enjoy the great outdoors. Don’t miss Turpentine Creek, an ethical tourism destination that is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The refuge’s mission is to provide lifetime sanctuary for abused and neglected animals such as “big cats” and work to end the exotic animal trade. Tickets include an hour-long riding tour on an open-air tram. Stay on site in the refuge’s lodging and fall asleep to the sounds of tiger chuffs and lion roars for an unforgettable experience.

Oklahoma State Parks

We can hardly do justice to all of Oklahoma’s state parks in this small space, so you’ll have to check out the state tourism website for all the details. If you like hiking trails, scenic vistas, historical treasures and bird-watching, there is a state park that will appeal to you. Take the eagle watch at Beavers Bend, for example. On March 4, bring your binoculars for the final eagle watch of the season.

As for the state parks’ campgrounds, opening dates and winterizing dates vary by site, but some will be open for spring break. If you’re looking to dust off your tent and sleeping bags, check online first for more information.