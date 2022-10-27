Silver Dollar City to open renovated eatery, furniture factory in 2023

Silver Dollar City, the Branson, Mo.-based theme park, announced it spending more than $30 million in improvements for both the park's infrastructure, as well as projects to benefit guest services and its employees.

Among the guest experiences that are scheduled to open during the 2023 season are:

• A new, expanded Heartland Home Furnishings area, where craftsmen will demonstrate the use of authentic, late-1880s equipment, much of which was lost in a 2021 fire at the park, in a new highly-designed and themed furniture factory.

• The return of Fried Fancies, a popular dining facility that will feature décor, a larger footprint and the addition of a 200-seat dining area alongside a picturesque waterfall.

Also opening in 2023 will be a new on-grounds residence hall that will be home for students participating in Silver Dollar City's intern program, Silver Dollar UniverCity. The project will accommodate up to 300 students.

Construction will begin this winter on a significant project to create an additional 1,200 parking spaces and improved entrances into parking lots allowing for expedited traffic flow into and out of the parking lots. Also included are enhanced pedestrian access routes, and a new turn lane into the park. Project work will be done in phases and targeted for completion in 2024.

“These additions will enhance the time our guests spend with us," said Brad Thomas, President of the Silver Dollar City Company. "Each of these projects has been carefully chosen and designed to meet our guests’ needs and expectations and continue to elevate Silver Dollar City as a major theme park in the very center of the USA."

For more go to silverdollarcity.com

