Put your money on the Seahawk with a Sept. 28 birthday and you’re guaranteed to support a winner. But which Seahawk?

Steve Largent, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, and Tyler Lockett, a current receiver for the Seahawks, share Tulsa roots and a Sept. 28 birthday. They will be matched in a game of “horse” during a fund-raising event scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Center for Individuals With Physical Challenges, 815 S. Utica Ave.

Largent played at the University of Tulsa. Lockett is from Tulsa and attended Booker T. Washington High School. In each of the last two seasons, Lockett has won the Seahawks' Steve Largent Award, which is voted upon by players and given to the player or coach who best exemplifies the spirit, dedication and integrity of the team.

The Largent-Lockett "horse" clash will be one of 16 one-on-one “horse” challenges during Shoot for The Center: The Eddie Sutton Challenge, which generates funds to support the Center for Individuals With Physical Challenges. You can pledge support for any of the players by going to tulsacenter.org and navigating to the Shoot for the Center event. Also, sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $1,500.

The public is welcome to attend. It is free to watch the matches and mingle with players but, for a more memorable experience, VIP Access tickets are available for purchase. VIP Access allows spectators entry to an upstairs VIP area with food provided by Eagleton BBQ, beer and wine. Tickets are $50 for ages 21-over and $25 for those under 21. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, visit tulsacenter.org/stfc.

The VIP hospitality suite is located on the second floor of the Hardesty Family Adaptive Sports Complex. giving VIP guests a view of the matches below.

SHOOT FOR THE CENTER

“Horse" matches

Scott Sutton vs. Conley Phipps

Matt Loveless vs. Justin Forth

Kristen Glover vs. Jared Glover

Danny Hightower vs. Teddy Owens

Jayme Fowler vs. Mick Wilson

Micheal Dunn vs. Kevin Burdick

Leonard Cato vs. Johnny Magness

Eric Hilaire vs. Matt McCoy

Greg Kach vs. David Litzinger

Matt Frazier vs. Ronnie Leatherman

Dan Lindblad vs. Cayden McFarland

Bill Blankenship vs. Josh Blankenship

Natalie Cash vs. Caden Fry

Parker Friedrichsen vs. Zander Hart

Steve Largent vs. Tyler Lockett

Brad Brookshire vs. Elliot Nelson