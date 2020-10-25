OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
4. “Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)
5. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
6. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
7. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
8. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
9. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)
10. “One by One” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
NONFICTION1. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Clifford Hudson (Harper Business)
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
3. “Detective in the Dooryard: Reflections of a Marine Cop” by Timothy A. Cotton (Down East Books)
4. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter Publishers)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow & Company)
7. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
8. “The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin)
9. “The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III” by Peter Baker (Doubleday Books)
10. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT1. “Children Just Like Me” by DK (DK Publishing)
2. “Dread Nation” by Justina Ireland (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
3. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine Books)
4. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)
5. “King and the Dragonflies” by Kacen Callender (Scholastic Press)
6. “The Lives of Saints” by Leigh Bardugo (Imprint)
7. “Class Act” by Jerry Craft (Quill Tree Books)
8. “What Should Danny Do? School Day” by Adir Levy and Ganit Levy (Elon Books)
9. “What Should Darla Do?” by Adir Levy and Ganit Levy (Elon Books)
10. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J. K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.
