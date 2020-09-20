OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

3. “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know about Domestic Violence Can Kill Us” by Rachel Louise Snyder (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “Without Warning: The Blackwell Tornado of 1955” by Ginny Gorensen (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)

5. “Liar’s Circus: A Strange and Terrifying Journey Into the Upside-Down World of Trump’s Maga Rallies” by Carl Hoffman (Custom House)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss” by Jenna Bush Hager (William Morrow & Company)

8. “Principles and Perseverance: The Life of Don Nickles” by Bob Burke (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)

9. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)

10. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)

CHILDREN’S YOUNG ADULT