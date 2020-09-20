OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor Books)
2. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks Landmark)
3. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf Publishing Group)
4. “The Night Portrait” by Laura Morelli (William Morrow & Company)
5. “One by One” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
6. “The Pearl” by John Steinbeck (Penguin Group)
7. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions)
8. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
9. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiassen (Knopf Publishing Group)
10. “High Fidelity” by Nick Hornby (Riverhead Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land” by Toni Jensen (Ballantine Books)
2. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse Publishing)
3. “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know about Domestic Violence Can Kill Us” by Rachel Louise Snyder (Bloomsbury Publishing)
4. “Without Warning: The Blackwell Tornado of 1955” by Ginny Gorensen (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)
5. “Liar’s Circus: A Strange and Terrifying Journey Into the Upside-Down World of Trump’s Maga Rallies” by Carl Hoffman (Custom House)
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
7. “Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss” by Jenna Bush Hager (William Morrow & Company)
8. “Principles and Perseverance: The Life of Don Nickles” by Bob Burke (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)
9. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
10. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
CHILDREN’S YOUNG ADULT
1. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “Finding Orion” by John David Anderson (Walden Pond Press)
3. “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus” by Dusti Bowling (Sterling Children’s Books)
4. “Winterhouse” by Ben Guterson (Square Fish)
5. “Will Rogers: Oklahoma’s Favorite Son” by Darlene Bailey Beard (Oklahoma Heritage Association Publishing)
6. “Te Ata: Oklahoma Cultural Treasure” by Pati Hailey (Oklahoma Heritage Association Publishing)
7. “Angie Debo” by Patricia Loughlin (Oklahoma Heritage Association Publishing)
8. “Skeleton Tree” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Inc)
9. “Everything Sad Is Untrue: A True Story” by Daniel Nayeri (Levine Querido)
10. “Ignite the Sun” by Hanna C. Howard (Blink)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!