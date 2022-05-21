Mother Road connects Oklahoma Route 66 Association president to late father

This is the story of a father’s car and the Mother Road.

Rhys Martin is president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association and a member of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission.

The day before what would have been his late father’s 68th birthday, he completed a meaningful and emotional Route 66 West Coast trek in his father’s car.

These are Rhys Martin’s words:

“My father, Tony Martin, bought a brand new Mustang in 2005. He cherished his car and often talked about taking it on a long road trip, but he never did. In 2011, he died suddenly and the car became mine. To stay connected to his memory, I decided that I would start exploring Oklahoma in his car.

“On a beautiful summer day in June of 2013, I purposefully traveled Route 66 for the first time, up to Miami (Oklahoma) to see the Coleman Theater. I loved the experience and wanted to see what else was out there on the old Mother Road.

“Two years later, I had driven all of Route 66, though much of that mileage was completed in a rental car. Soon I was involved in preservation advocacy and eventually was elected president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

“I really wanted to get back out on the road this year and the last section of Route 66 I had not driven in my father’s Mustang was Albuquerque to Los Angeles. Timing worked out perfectly, so I set out to coincide with what would have been his 68th birthday. I kid you not, the odometer rolled over 200,000 miles right in front of the Round Barn in Arcadia, Oklahoma.

“I had a great time driving west, meeting up with old friends and making new ones along the road. In Seligman, Arizona, I joined up with a car cruise and found myself driving among hundreds of classic cars on some of the road’s most iconic stretches of pavement.

“Reaching the Santa Monica Pier was a little emotional. The journey is never over, of course, but it was a huge milestone. I wanted to call Dad and tell him about it. So I just walked to the pier a little bit and told him anyway.

“By the time I made it back to Tulsa, I had clocked over 3,000 miles. The car performed admirably; didn’t give me a single problem the entire time. I stopped at the Route 66 Museum in Clinton on the way home and picked up one of those novelty license plates that says the car has traveled all 2,448 miles of Route 66. It’s traveled more than that, of course, but at least now it’s done it all at least once.

“People still come up to me occasionally and say, ‘Hey, nice Mustang!’ I always thank them and tell them it’s my Dad’s. He’s just letting me borrow it for a while.”

Martin posted photos and updates from the road trip on social media. He said he misses his father every day “but this trip has given me some good time to talk to him. I’m proud to be his son and I know how proud he was of me.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.