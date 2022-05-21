 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mother Road connects Oklahoma Route 66 Association president to late father

This is the story of a father’s car and the Mother Road.

Rhys Martin is president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association and a member of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission.

The day before what would have been his late father’s 68th birthday, he completed a meaningful and emotional Route 66 West Coast trek in his father’s car.

These are Rhys Martin’s words:

“My father, Tony Martin, bought a brand new Mustang in 2005. He cherished his car and often talked about taking it on a long road trip, but he never did. In 2011, he died suddenly and the car became mine. To stay connected to his memory, I decided that I would start exploring Oklahoma in his car.

“On a beautiful summer day in June of 2013, I purposefully traveled Route 66 for the first time, up to Miami (Oklahoma) to see the Coleman Theater. I loved the experience and wanted to see what else was out there on the old Mother Road.

“Two years later, I had driven all of Route 66, though much of that mileage was completed in a rental car. Soon I was involved in preservation advocacy and eventually was elected president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

“I really wanted to get back out on the road this year and the last section of Route 66 I had not driven in my father’s Mustang was Albuquerque to Los Angeles. Timing worked out perfectly, so I set out to coincide with what would have been his 68th birthday. I kid you not, the odometer rolled over 200,000 miles right in front of the Round Barn in Arcadia, Oklahoma.

“I had a great time driving west, meeting up with old friends and making new ones along the road. In Seligman, Arizona, I joined up with a car cruise and found myself driving among hundreds of classic cars on some of the road’s most iconic stretches of pavement.

“Reaching the Santa Monica Pier was a little emotional. The journey is never over, of course, but it was a huge milestone. I wanted to call Dad and tell him about it. So I just walked to the pier a little bit and told him anyway.

“By the time I made it back to Tulsa, I had clocked over 3,000 miles. The car performed admirably; didn’t give me a single problem the entire time. I stopped at the Route 66 Museum in Clinton on the way home and picked up one of those novelty license plates that says the car has traveled all 2,448 miles of Route 66. It’s traveled more than that, of course, but at least now it’s done it all at least once.

“People still come up to me occasionally and say, ‘Hey, nice Mustang!’ I always thank them and tell them it’s my Dad’s. He’s just letting me borrow it for a while.”

Martin posted photos and updates from the road trip on social media. He said he misses his father every day “but this trip has given me some good time to talk to him. I’m proud to be his son and I know how proud he was of me.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Travel tips for a Route 66 road trip

Rhys Martin, president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, provided six tips for Mother Road travelers:

“Traveling Route 66 is a dream for many people from around the world. In my years as an advocate for the road, there are some common tips I give everyone who takes the time to experience what has been called the largest open-air museum in the world.”

1. Take your time

Some people try to travel all 2,448 miles of the Mother Road in a week. Don’t do it! You’ll miss everything that makes the road special.

2. Meet the people

The most important part of the road are the people that live and work along it. Talk to business owners and learn their stories. Engage other travelers and share your story. You never know what accents you’ll hear back!

3. Plan a little, but not a lot

It’s a good idea to do a little research and identify “must-see” landmarks and foods you want to sample. But don’t go overboard; the joy is in the unexpected.

4. Bring cash

Like everywhere else, credit cards are ubiquitous on old 66. But smaller museum and donation-funded attractions need dollars to keep the doors open. Be generous!

5. Get a guidebook

Signage isn’t always perfect, so get a guidebook to help you stay on the highway. The Oklahoma Route 66 Association offers a free trip guide with maps and information for the state. There are many other resources for the rest of the route.

6. Take your time

I list this twice because it’s so easy to get caught up in the idea that you have to make up time and hop on the interstate or skip something you would otherwise be interested in exploring. Route 66 isn’t about getting somewhere; it’s about going somewhere.

Route 66 Road Fest

Route 66 is turning 100 in 2026.

Start the countdown with AAA’s Route 66 Road Fest, a weeklong celebration that will be bookended by events in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Route 66 Road Fest will begin June 18-19 on the fairgrounds in Oklahoma City and will conclude June 25-26 at the SageNet Center on the fairgrounds in Tulsa.

According to Road Fest promotional materials, visitors can explore Route 66 through the decades by touring interactive exhibits that include artifacts, history, photos, fashion, automobiles and iconic brands that came of age on the Mother Road.

Attractions will include food, games, live music, vendor booths, a classic car show, a remote control car track, a pinewood derby competition and a Route 66 mini golf course featuring historic landmarks.

Music artists scheduled to perform June 25 in Tulsa are Better Than Ezra, Cannons, the Ventures, Midlife Crisis, Charlie Redd and the Full Flava Kings, Weston Horn and Dusty Rusty. Scheduled to perform June 26 in Tulsa are Son Volt, Zodiac, Grady Nichols, the Red Dirt Rangers and the Tulsa Playboys.

Advance daily admission tickets can be purchased online at $20 for adults 18 and older, and $10 for 12- to 17-year-olds and $5 for children age 5 to 11. Children under 5 are free. For tickets, go to route66roadfest.com.

The nation's longest stretch of still drive-able Route 66 is in Oklahoma.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

