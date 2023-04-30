Editor’s note: All dates and events are subject to change. Check event websites for up-to-date information.

Through 6/4, Castle of Muskogee Renaissance Festival

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival celebrates 27 years of merriment. Enjoy a full-contact jousting tournament, see birds of prey and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays April 29-June 4, plus Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

WHERE: 3400 Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee

5/4-6, Redbud Days

A new festival has sprung up in Owasso. Redbud Days at Redbud Festival Park will feature three days of live music, local art, vendors, a kids’ parade, food, games and more.

WHERE: 109 N. Main St., Owasso

5/5-6, Elote Cinco de Mayo Street Festival

Enjoy a margarita and try to snatch a “parachute taco” falling from the sky at Elote’s Cinco de Mayo Street Festival. There will also be live luchador wrestling, an arts market, Chihuahua races and a costume contest, as well as activities for the kids on Sunday morning.

WHERE: 514 S. Boston Ave.

5/6, Chelsea Handler

The comedian and former host of late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” will perform at Tulsa Theater.

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

5/6, Everclear

Rock band Everclear will perform a show at Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

5/5-5/7, Germanfest

Enjoy authentic German entertainment by folk dancers and polka bands, food, drink and activities for children.

WHERE: GAST Center Building, 1429 Terrace Drive

5/9, Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Astrophysicist and author Neil DeGrasse Tyson returns to Cox Business Convention Center for his new talk, “Astronomy Bizarre.”

WHERE: Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center

5/11-5/14, ‘Signature Series’

Tulsa Ballet will close its season with three works by three superstar choreographers. Emmy-winning and Olivier-nominated choreographer Jennifer Weber returns with the hip-hop ballet “While You Were Gone.” This program will also feature world premieres by choreographer Katarzyna Kozielska and the return of Alexander Ekman’s “Cacti.”

WHERE: Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave.

5/12-5/14, 50th annual Tulsa Mayfest

Tulsa’s premier spring celebration will return for its 50th anniversary year, now under the auspices of the University of Tulsa, which took over the festival after the dissolution of ahha Tulsa. Expect all manner of arts and crafts, live music and food to fill the Tulsa Arts District.

WHERE: Tulsa Arts District

5/12, Kane Brown

Multiplatinum country artist Kane Brown brings his Drunk or Dreaming tour to Tulsa. Brown is known for his genre-bending style, bringing elements of pop, rock and even EDM to a classic country sound.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

5/13, Chelcie Lynn

Rising comic Chelcie Lynn known for her “Tammy” character will perform at the Skyline Event Center.

WHERE: Skyline Event Center, 951 W. 36th St. North

5/13, 10th annual DIG: Day In the Garden

Tulsa Botanic Garden will host an afternoon with live music, garden crafts, bubble-making stations, face painting and more Saturday, May 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. This family- friendly event offers a picnic-like feel and lots of activities in the garden. Tickets include all activities and food. Beer, wine, and cocktails will be available for purchase. Tickets are $45 per adult for members, $65 for non-members. Kids are free with an adult ticket. Proceeds from the DIG event help support the Botanic Garden. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, May 10.

WHERE: Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive

5/13-5/27, Breeders Invitational

This major Cutting Horse event has tons of action and a large purse at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

5/13, Fiesta de Mayo

Enjoy authentic Hispanic food, dancing, music, shopping, a car show and more during Fiesta de Mayo in the Rose District on Main Street. Search for the event on facebook.com for more information.

WHERE: 418 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

5/18-21, Rooster Days

Oklahoma’s longest-running festival marks 92 years in 2023. Rooster Days is a four-day festival with carnival rides, food trucks, an outdoor/indoor vendor marketplace, a cornhole tournament, 5K and 1-mile fun runs, a parade and more.

WHERE: Broken Arrow

5/19-20, Bixby BBQ’n’ Blues Festival

The Rotary Club of Bixby presents the 22nd annual Bixby BBQ and Blues Festival. Attendees can participate in selecting the best barbecue for the People’s Choice Award on Saturday morning by purchasing a taster’s kit for $10. Over 50 vendors will be on hand, and a kid’s zone will feature pony rides, slides and inflatables for a fee. There also will be a food court with vendors selling barbecue, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, beer, soft drinks and more. The blues portion of the event features several local and nationally known artists performing all day.

WHERE: Washington Irving Memorial Park, 13700 S. Memorial Drive

5/20, ‘Luminous,’ Tulsa Symphony Orchestra

Guest conductor Sarah Hicks leads the TSO in this performance featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” and Tim McFadden on Principal Trumpet.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

5/20, Lizzo

Multiplatinum pop star and Grammy and Emmy award winner Lizzo brings her tour to Tulsa with special guest Latto. In addition to her career in hip-hop and pop, Lizzo is a classically trained flutist.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.