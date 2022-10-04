Halloween happenings: Family-friendly and scary seasonal events in the Tulsa area

October is time for pumpkin patches, haunted houses, scary movies and, of course, plenty of candy.

Here’s a rundown of selected scary and kid-friendly seasonal attractions where you can find all of the above in 2022:

Pumpkin Town Farms/Insanity Farms

6060 S. Garnett Road

One of the area’s Halloween season attractions is, for one weekend, going to the dogs — and cats.

On Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, Pumpkin Town Farms is hosting an animal rescue weekend. Local rescue organizations will be visiting with “adoptable pals.” Bring a can or bag of dry cat food or dog food to receive $1 off admission. Frisbee dog shows will take place both days, and a Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van is scheduled to be on site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Pumpkin Town Farms, open daily through the rest of the month, is a family-friendly property with many tame entertainment options for visitors, but those who prefer scares will be drawn to the haunted attraction there — Insanity Farms.

Insanity Farms is recommended for ages 12-up, but younger children are welcome if accompanied by a parent. Insanity Farms is open every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 p.m. until midnight, plus Halloween. Admission sales end at 11 p.m. A “field of fear” corn maze, a chaos pallet maze and zombie paintball are available for scares.

Tickets and info: pumpkintownfarm.com

Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead

5610 W. Skelly Drive

Scare-seekers have their choice of three haunted attractions at one west Tulsa location. The Hex House (inspired by a true story from Tulsa’s past), Westside Grim and Rise of the Living Dead are multi-element attractions that are not recommended for children younger than 13, anyone who is pregnant or who has back, neck or heart problems or any other medical condition.

Remaining dates are Oct. 7-8, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 21-23, Oct. 28-31 and Nov. 4-5. The box office is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Tickets and VIP speed passes can be purchased in advance.

Tickets and info: hexhouse.com

Haunted Castle Halloween Festival

Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee

The Castle’s Halloween village and festival are open Fridays and Saturdays in October. Gates will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are multiple attractions on site. A skull rating system is used to rank the attractions from one skull (“fall fun”) to five skulls (“consider yourself warned”). Outdoor haunts begin at dark, and indoor haunts open after the 6 p.m. “monster dance.”

Parking and festival admission are free, but tickets must be purchased for bonus attractions. Advance tickets can be purchased at okcastle.com. To preserve a family-friendly environment, minors younger than 16 must be in accompanied by a responsible adult.

Tickets and info: okcastle.com

Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6850 S. Elwood Ave.

The Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail is a spooky stroll (three-fourths of a mile long) full of surprises. Cost is $12 per person.

Tours start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Visitors can choose their preferred day and time. Tours begin at the main parking lot of the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area. Dates are Oct. 21-29.

The experience is not recommended for children under 12, the faint of heart or those with mobility issues.

Tickets and info: turkeymountainhauntedtrail.com

The Asylum

304 W. Cherokee Ave., Nowata

A still-inhabited old sanitarium (who’s in there?) is the setting for one of the state’s best haunted attractions. As soon as you are admitted, the other patients break free and take over. Expect blood, so do not wear your best clothing or best shoes.

The Asylum is open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the final three Sundays in October.

Tickets and info: okasylum.com

Psycho Path

1517 E. 106th St. North, Sperry

Located in Sperry, Psycho Path features two haunted attractions, the Dark Ride and Shadow Box.

Celebrating an 18th season, Psycho Path is open every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets must be purchased online.

Tickets and info: psychopathhaunt.com

BooHaHa

Brookside (Peoria Avenue)

Candy will be passed out to children, and kid-friendly activities will again be part of BooHaHa when the event returns to historic Brookside from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22.

A parade route will start near Myers-Duren Harley Davidson, 4848 S. Peoria Ave., and end near South 33rd Street.

Kids’ zone areas will be located at Brookside Collective Park, 3737 S. Peoria Ave.; Brookside Library, 1207 E. 45th Place; Myers-Duren Harley Davidson and Southminster Presbyterian, 3500 S. Peoria Ave.

Info: brooksidetheplacetobe.com and Boohaha in Brookside Facebook page.

Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch

17137 S. Mingo Road, Bixby

Wagon rides, a cane maze, animal rides and, of course, a pumpkin patch attract visitors.

Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, plus 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free, although some attractions cost extra.

HallowMarine

Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks

Oklahoma Aquarium’s 19th annual HallowMarine celebration is a week-long (Oct. 25 through Oct. 31) trick-or-treating event. Dress up in your best Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes and, since you’re at the aquarium, check out creatures from the deep. Hallowmarine hours are 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $14 for adults and $10 for ages 3-12 (prices increase after Oct. 15).

Tickets and information: okaquarium.org

HallowZOOeen

Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North; 918-669-6600

The Tulsa Zoo’s annual Halloween trick-or-treat event will take place over two weekends in October with activities for the entire family.

Dates are Friday, Oct. 21 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 22 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Sunday, Oct. 23 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.), Friday, Oct. 28 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 29 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Tickets are $9 for zoo members and $18 for non-members. Children under 3 are admitted free. Reservations are required at tulsazoo.org. Call 918-669-6601 for guest services assistance.

Tickets and information: tulsazoo.org

The Patch

17516 W. Eighth St., Sand Springs; 17902 S. U.S. 75, Glenpool

The Patch operates locations in Sand Springs and Glenpool. Both locations feature an assortment of kid-friendly activities.

Locations are open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in October, but operating hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Entry fee is $2 in Sand Springs with kids’ activity passes at $9 per child. Admission is $9 per person in Glenpool.

Pleasant Valley Farms

22350 W. 71st St. South, Sand Springs; 918-248-5647

Pleasant Valley Farms offers more than a dozen free activities, from slides and mazes to pumpkin tic-tac-toe and getting up close to barnyard animals. Some of the activities require an additional fee, such as a 1-mile hayride, riding the cow train, a 15-acre corn maze or a round of mini golf.

Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily in October.

Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross

16792 E. 450 Road, Claremore

The working farm has more than 60 activities ranging from games and mazes to glimpses into the daily life of the farm.

Hours are 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 5. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per person, with some activities having a separate ticket.

Livesay Orchards

39232 E. 231st St. South, Porter

Porter is known for its peaches, but Livesay Orchards is all about pumpkins in October. Visit Pumpkin Playland to enjoy a hayride to a pumpkin patch where visitors can pick their own pumpkin. For the sake of preserving a kid-friendly environment, no scary costumes are permitted.

The pumpkin patch is open weekends in October, plus Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 20-21. Pre-purchased combo attraction tickets, including the Frank Linzy baseball corn maze, are $9. Tickets are $11 at the door. Children 2 and under are free. Admission only to the apple orchard is $3 per person. A pumpkin-and-apples ticket, including hayride, is $6 in advance and $7 at the door.

Oklahoma Heritage Farm Annual Fall Festival

38512 U.S. 75, Ramona

Enjoy more than 30 activities, from an 11-acre maze to a pumpkin cannon, giant slides to a paintball gallery. Some activities require additional tickets.

Hours are 9 a.m-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday through the remainder of October.

Admiral Twin Halloween market

7355 E. Easton St.

The Admiral Twin Drive-In is hosting “Scary Movie Sundays” in October with double creature features.

Tickets (cost is $15 per carload) will be sold at the ticket booth starting one hour before showtime. Movies start after sundown. Offerings on Oct. 9 will include “An American Werewolf in London” and “Shaun of the Dead.” Films on Oct. 16 are “Blair Witch Project” and “Paranormal Activity.”

“Beetlejuice” and “The Corpse Bride” are scheduled for Oct. 23. Also on that date, Admiral Twin is hosting a 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Halloween market featuring featuring tarot card readings and local vendors selling spooky vintage goods and original art. Admission to the Halloween market is free.

Vendors interested in the market should email krisrose99@gmail.com.