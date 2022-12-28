 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free guided hikes available New Year's Day at Oklahoma state parks

122922-tul-nws-hikes-p1

Rock formations and trails are available for exploration at Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Oklahoma state parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking on New Year’s Day.

Staff and volunteers will lead hikes at 16 state parks on Sunday, with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.  

"First day hikes" are part of a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.  

“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” Shelley Zumwalt, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department’s executive director, said in a news release.

“Our first day hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!”

Visitors to Oklahoma State Parks on New Year's Day are not limited to guided hikes. They can hike at any park at their own pace and enjoy outdoor recreation options such as horseback riding, mountain biking and golf.

Here are the locations of the hikes:

Northeast 

Arrowhead State Park, Canadian 

Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park, Bernice 

Lake Eufaula State Park, Checotah 

Natural Falls State Park, West Siloam Springs 

Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska 

Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert 

Tenkiller State Park, Vian

Southeast 

Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow 

Lake Wister State Park, Wister 

McGee Creek State Park, Atoka 

Robbers Cave State Park, Wilburton 

Talimena State Park, Talihina

Central 

Lake Thunderbird State Park, Norman

South-Central 

Lake Murray State Park, Ardmore 

Lake Texoma State Park, Kingston

Southwest  

Foss State Park, Foss 

Fort Cobb State Park, Fort Cobb 

Great Plains State Park, Mountain Park 

Quartz Mountain State Park, Lone Wolf

Northwest 

Boiling Springs State Park, Woodward 

Roman Nose State Park, Watonga

For more information, go to travelok.com

