Free guided hikes available New Year's Day at Oklahoma state parks

Oklahoma state parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking on New Year’s Day.

Staff and volunteers will lead hikes at 16 state parks on Sunday, with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.

"First day hikes" are part of a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” Shelley Zumwalt, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department’s executive director, said in a news release.

“Our first day hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!”

Visitors to Oklahoma State Parks on New Year's Day are not limited to guided hikes. They can hike at any park at their own pace and enjoy outdoor recreation options such as horseback riding, mountain biking and golf.

Here are the locations of the hikes:

Northeast

Arrowhead State Park, Canadian

Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park, Bernice

Lake Eufaula State Park, Checotah

Natural Falls State Park, West Siloam Springs

Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska

Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert

Tenkiller State Park, Vian

Southeast

Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow

Lake Wister State Park, Wister

McGee Creek State Park, Atoka

Robbers Cave State Park, Wilburton

Talimena State Park, Talihina

Central

Lake Thunderbird State Park, Norman

South-Central

Lake Murray State Park, Ardmore

Lake Texoma State Park, Kingston

Southwest

Foss State Park, Foss

Fort Cobb State Park, Fort Cobb

Great Plains State Park, Mountain Park

Quartz Mountain State Park, Lone Wolf

Northwest

Boiling Springs State Park, Woodward

Roman Nose State Park, Watonga

For more information, go to travelok.com.