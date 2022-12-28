Free guided hikes available Jan. 1 at Oklahoma state parks

Oklahoma state parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking on New Year’s Day.
Staff and volunteers will lead hikes at 16 state parks with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.
First day hikes are part of a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.
“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” Shelley Zumwalt, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department’s executive director, said in a news release. “Our first day hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!”
Visitors to Oklahoma State Parks on New Year's Day are not limited to guided hikes. They can hike any park at their own pace and enjoy outdoor recreation options like horseback riding, mountain biking and golf. Here are the locations of the hikes:
Northwest
Boiling Springs State Park - Woodward
Roman Nose State Park - Watonga
Northeast
Arrowhead State Park - Canadian
Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park - Bernice
Lake Eufaula State Park - Checotah
Natural Falls State Park - West Siloam Springs
Osage Hills State Park - Pawhuska
Sequoyah State Park - Hulbert
Tenkiller State Park - Vian
Southeast
Beavers Bend State Park - Broken Bow
Lake Wister State Park - Wister
McGee Creek State Park - Atoka
Robbers Cave State Park - Wilburton
Talimena State Park - Talihina
South-Central
Lake Murray State Park - Ardmore
Lake Texoma State Park - Kingston
Southwest
Foss State Park - Foss
Fort Cobb State Park - Fort Cobb
Great Plains State Park - Mountain Park
Quartz Mountain State Park - Lone Wolf
Central
Lake Thunderbird State Park - Norman
For more information, go to travelok.com