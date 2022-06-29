Fishing derby, fireworks set at Claremore Lake Park

The City of Claremore is hosting its annual fireworks spectacular Saturday, July 2 at Claremore Lake with free events community events taking place throughout the day.

The day kicks off with a kids fishing derby, free and open to children ages 4 to 12. Participants will receive a complimentary fishing pole, tackle and bait courtesy of the City of Claremore, Nabatak and GRDA. Kids will compete in three groups -- ages 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Trophies will be awarded for the smallest and largest fish in each division and drawings for bikes and helmets will be held throughout the morning. The Claremore Lake Park will open at 6 a.m. for registration. The derby will begin at 7 a.m. with weigh in at 10 a.m. Children do not have to be Claremore residents to participate.

Following the fishing derby, the park will close to allow the fireworks company to prepare for evening events. Festivities resume at 6:30 p.m. with a flag-raising ceremony by the Claremore Fire Department, followed by the national anthem. Music will begin at 6:45 p.m. and concessions will be available by the Lake Ranger office until 9:30 p.m. with proceeds going to local Boy Scout troops.

A 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be displayed from Cherry Point, north of the lake rangers office.

To prepare for the event, Claremore Lake Park roads will close June 30 at 10 p.m. Walking trails will remain open. Free parking and shuttle service will be available from Will Rogers Stampede Park, adjacent to Claremore Lake. Limited handicap and motorcycle parking will be available at Claremore Lake Park near the lake rangers office.

To ensure the safety of participants, private fireworks, pets, use of public/private grills and alcoholic beverages will not be permitted at the Claremore Lake Park. Boats, canoes and kayaks will not be allowed on the water during the event.

