Find fall foliage and festivals in Oklahoma

After an unusually hot and dry summer, we welcome the crisp, chilly mornings that hint at fall’s arrival. This also means it’s time for leaf-peepers to plan their scenic drives, pit stops and festival visits.

In Oklahoma, fall colors typically hit their peak in late October into November. So what exactly causes leaves to turn from green to the brilliant reds, oranges and yellows we love?

According to the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the answer is chlorophyll, which takes the sun’s energy and converts it into energy for plant growth. When temperatures drop, chlorophyll declines, too. That allows pigments such as carotenoids (yellow and orange) and tannins (brown) to shine through. Anthocyanins result in red and purple.

Paul James of Southwood Landscape & Garden Center recently gave his fall-color prediction to Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang. “My biggest concern now with the leaves changing is going to be the lack of moisture,” he said. “The hot temperatures won’t have as much effect on the color. It’s the lack of moisture that could affect the color.”

The latest update shows the foliage in eastern Oklahoma is still mostly green. In some areas, the leaves are going straight from green to brown due to stress from the lack of rain.

To avoid a possible brown-leaf bust, try planning your trek around a fall event, museum or local point of interest. See selected festivals and tourist destinations on Page D4, along with popular fall-color routes.

Osage Hills State Park

This state park west of Bartlesville offers a forest getaway among post and blackjack oak trees. As of this writing, yellow foliage was beginning to pop. Outdoor recreation options abound, including fishing, camping, hiking, cycling and wildlife viewing.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, autumn colors should be in full view during the Fall Fest, a day of family fun that includes yard games, a guided hike and a campfire. Guests can learn more about the park and area history in visiting with park staff, naturalists and first responders.

While you’re in the area, don’t miss Woolaroc Ranch, Museum & Wildlife Preserve, built in 1925 for oilman Frank Phillips. The 3,700-acre wildlife preserve features a 2-mile drive around the property, where you can see American Bison, elk, longhorn cattle and more, in addition to the trees’ fall colors.

The ranch’s 50,000-square-foot world-class art museum contains pottery, baskets and more from dozens of American Indian tribes and paintings from artists including Thomas Moran and John Clymer. Many historic guns are also in the collection, including Colt firearms.

Runners and walkers alike can view the scenery as they participate in the 42nd anniversary of Run the Streets Woolaroc 8K, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 22. The race benefits a mentoring program that uses long-distance running as a vehicle for change for at-risk youth in Bartlesville.

Kiamichi Trace

U.S. Highway 271, a former military trail between Fort Smith and Fort Towson, winds through Choctaw country and features the clear waters of the Kiamichi River among a deep forest setting.

In Heavener, you can find the Peter Conser Home, a late 19th-century structure that has been restored to its original appearance. It was once the home of a Choctaw Council senator and legislator named Peter Conser, so a visit here will provide tons of information on the history of the Choctaw Nation.

At Honobia Creek Store & RV Park, you can pick up your camping essentials for your RV or tent. It also has a gift shop and a restaurant that offers home cooking such as chicken fried steak and biscuits and gravy. Just keep an eye out for Bigfoot, since this is the Bigfoot capital of the world.

Broken Bow

Beavers Bend State Park on Broken Bow Lake is situated at the south end of the Kiamichi Trace. Hike the park’s trails into the Kiamichi Mountains for an up-close view of fall colors. The area is a favorite getaway for city folks and has numerous cabins for rent.

From Nov. 11-13, visit the Beavers Bend Folk Festival & Craft Show for turn-of-the-century crafts and demonstrations, folk music, a petting zoo and more. See woodturning, basket weaving, yarn spinning, quilting, papermaking and blacksmithing. Live entertainment includes folk ensembles with banjos, fiddles and bagpipes. Attendance to the festival is free, as is parking.

Talimena National Scenic Byway

The 54-mile route that passes through the ancient Ouachita Mountains in southeastern Oklahoma is well known in leaf-peeping circles. It was built specifically to showcase the area’s foliage. The Talimena National Scenic Byway offers spectacular vistas, panoramic views and frequent scenic turnouts. Talimena State Park and Lake Wister State Park are nearby points of interest.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the annual Talihina Fall Foliage Festival features arts and crafts, an art show, live entertainment by the Oklahoma Moon Band, multiple food booths and an area dedicated to Choctaw heritage and culture. Kid-friendly activities include pony rides at the Kids Corner.

Miami to Tahlequah, U.S. 59 to Oklahoma 10

Visitors to this area will see vibrant colors as the leaves of hickory, redbud and dogwood trees start to change.

Several state parks are near this route, including scenic Natural Falls, as well as Honey Creek, Twin Bridges and Bernice at Grand Lake. The lake is an angler’s paradise, stocked with bass, catfish, bluegill, spoonbill and crappie. The Honey Creek Area offers a fishing dock and fish cleaning station, as well as a lighted boat ramp and dock.

In Grove, visitors can take a self-guided tour through the pioneer-era Har-Ber Village. Take a historical hayride on Oct. 22 or 29, stroll the 2-mile nature trail or visit the Har-Ber Village Museum, which is open through Nov. 5.

Head a little further south to check out the areas surrounding Lake Tenkiller. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Tenkiller State Park hosts its annual Halloween Celebration. The event will have a costume contest, pumpkin carving, campsite and cabin decorating contests and more. Pumpkins are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, or you can bring your own.

Robbers Cave State Park

The San Bois Mountains come alive with color in the fall, creating fantastic views along Oklahoma 2. Renovations at this state park in Wilburton were recently completed, giving guests a new experience at the lodge.

Check out the 35th Robbers Cave Fall Festival from Oct. 14-16. It features arts and craft vendors, food and drinks, amusement rides and live entertainment. Car fanatics can enjoy the Fall Foliage Cruise, a pre-1986 rod, custom and classics car and truck show on Saturday.

Turkey Mountain and River Parks

If a long scenic drive through the countryside isn’t in your plans, look no further than Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area and Tulsa’s River Parks to find gorgeous autumn colors.

The recreational area west of the Arkansas River has undergone substantial trail renovations, leading to more fun for hikers, runners and cyclists. Coming soon: New signage will use shapes and colors familiar to snow skiers, labeling the degree of difficulty green circle (easy), blue square (moderately difficult) or black diamond (difficult). The signs will also have a QR code that pulls up a map so trail-users can pinpoint their location.