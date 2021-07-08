Discover Oklahoma: Take a road trip for some of Oklahoma's biggest fests in July

As the country cautiously gets back to normal, whatever normal is anymore, we can at least take some delight in the fact some in-person events are returning.

Summer is in full swing, so if you are contemplating attending some events or festivals, here are a few coming up the week of July 12-18.

I just always associate peaches with summer. There is something about biting into a sweet, juicy peach that just seems to make the moment so much better! You can celebrate the peach with two upcoming festivals, the first of which is the Porter Peach Festival taking place July 15-17 in downtown Porter.

Several activities and events help celebrate the area crop of peaches, from picking peaches yourself at local orchards to carnival rides to relaxing by watching the Peach Pageant.

On July 17, you can continue your celebration of peaches by attending the Stratford Peach Festival at Stratford City Park. Live entertainment, street games and helicopter rides are just a few of the activities, but what sounds more delicious is you can pick up a bushel of fresh peaches from some local orchards participating in the event. And even better, you can just partake of a luscious serving of homemade peach ice cream.