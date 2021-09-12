Discover Oklahoma: State parks are a peaceful weekday destination

We are quite fortunate in Oklahoma to have parks all the way from the Panhandle, such as Black Mesa, to Beavers Bend in McCurtain County to everything in between. With such great diversity also comes a large number of ecoregions that represent all the different types of terrain around our state.

It has certainly been a very busy summer at all the parks with thousands visiting and taking advantage of not only all the activities available to guests, but also the different types of lodging. But here is something to consider: When visiting a state park during the week, it can sometimes feel like you almost have the place to yourself!

It’s certainly fun to be visiting a state park with lots of like-minded people around. But, visiting during the week provides a little more peace and quiet. Getting back to nature at a state park can provide more time to truly enjoy your surroundings, to unplug and relax, to recharge and take a breath and let nature provide its earthly therapy. And staying during a weekday can provide you with more options for lodging, especially when everything is not so crowded.