Discover Oklahoma: Robbers Cave State Park has been undergoing renovations

Having been born and raised in McAlester, I would sometimes take trips with my family to Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. I have vivid memories as a child of seeing the hilly woodlands of the San Bois Mountains of southeast Oklahoma.

I remember seeing the lake for the first time and hearing the splash of the water and families having fun on a weekend. The area is full of pine trees and monolithic rocks, but, of course, I remember being told the stories of why Robbers Cave was famous. Since my dad and I loved watching westerns on television, you can imagine the eyes of a little boy hearing Robbers Cave was famous for being a former hideout for outlaws such as the Daltons, Jesse James and Belle Starr!

While the massive rocks of Robbers Cave truly stand as a testament to time and never change, through the years, change does occur. Renovations can bring about those changes, and here are a few of those important changes at Robbers Cave State Park.

The park office has moved and will be located in the lodge for the foreseeable future. The lodge has been undergoing substantial renovations and will be opening in the near future. Once open, lodge and cabin guests will be able to check in at the new park office, which will be at 2084 NW 146th Road, Wilburton. But because of limited access from the entrance gateway and parking lot size, the park has requested RV guests now proceed directly to their site rather than risk damage to their camping rig by driving through the lodge parking lot for check-in.

“Having the park office in the lodge allows us to more centrally serve all our guests, whether they are camping, in an RV, cabin or tent,” said park manager Bobby Braly. “We’re very excited to have everyone out to see the new lodge after it opens this fall and enjoy this magical season in the park.”

Firewood will be available at the park office and at the camp store down by Lake Carlton, where guests can also pick up basic groceries, camping essentials and souvenirs.

Robbers Cave also offers a few other unique stays, such as a covered wagon and yurts.

And remember, fishing in general is offered year-round at Robbers Cave, but during the winter months through mid-March, there is trout fishing on the lower stream.

Want to see this countryside the way the outlaws did? Then take a trail ride!

It is one thing to enjoy Robbers Cave or any state park in the summer. But if you have never taken the time to visit as temperatures cool, leaves change and fall gently takes hold, you are really missing out on what can be an incredibly relaxing getaway or vacation!

For a list of all the state parks, their accomodation options, and activities, go to travelok.com.