Discover Oklahoma: On the hunt for spectacular fall foliage

Blame it on the map! This map! For the second time in recent years, I was not going to write about fall foliage, but now that the apology is out of the way, let’s get to it!

I do very much enjoy this time of the year when the colors permeate the surroundings with a blanket of beauty. The golden leaves of autumn draw attention to themselves in the most remarkable way.

Now, with our weather of late, when will the height of fall foliage begin? Truthfully, and as it seems is always the case, it depends on the weather.

A few of the people much more aware than me said that because of our lack of rain, chances are fall foliage will hit a bit later than usual. But a look at the fall foliage map at smokymountains.com might help one decide when and where you should go in search of the areas where the leaves are changing color.

Fall foliage can be found at various locations around the state. But first, do not forget the Oklahoma Panhandle since that area of the state is classified as a part of the Central Shortgrass Prairie by botanists. Keep in mind also the Panhandle offers an exciting alternative for fall foliage fans. Many of the plants you see in western Cimarron County are not found anywhere else in Oklahoma, and that is exciting for a plant lover.

Traditionally, there are three popular locations in the southeastern part of the state: Talimena National Scenic Byway; the Ouachita National Forest; and Beavers Bend and Oklahoma 259, which is just south of the Talimena Scenic Byway. My best advice in trying to capture some of the fall foliage is to examine the map and pay attention to weather reports, particularly when it might be raining over the next week or two and if it is possible to make calls to any state park or chamber of commerce offices in those areas.

While writing about southeastern Oklahoma, I do want to bring to your attention a big festival that will be taking place for the first time since COVID-19 hit, and that is the Folk Festival and Craft Show, Nov. 11-13.

One of Oklahoma’s most popular festivals, it has been a must-attend event for 27 years and attracts approximately 16,000 people and 70 vendors. This family-friendly event, which is made possible by The Forest Heritage Center Advisory Board, Oklahoma Arts Council, McCurtain County Tourism Authority, Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Oklahoma Forestry Services, provides opportunities to shop local as you can browse through hand-crafted toys, arts and crafts, along with Oklahoma wines and homemade quilts and aprons. There will be a petting zoo for the kids, but the adults will enjoy hands-on demonstrations from blacksmiths and basket-makers. And all of this takes place against a backdrop of fall colors!

Lastly, large areas of Oklahoma are still under a burn ban as you can tell from this map okstateparks.camp/BurnBan. Although we recently got a little bit of rain, Oklahoma is still dry. Please take caution and remember if you are in a burn ban area, which means if you are in a cabin with a chimney, you cannot burn anything in there, either. Campfires are obviously a big no! So, please pay attention and be careful! Just confirm with the bark office before you do anything.

For a complete list of all fall festivals, just go to travelok.com.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.