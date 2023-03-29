The Child Abuse Network is celebrating a milestone anniversary with its 10th annual Superhero Challenge obstacle course and fun run Sunday, April 16 at Postoak Lodge. The family-friendly event will take place during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In 2022, there were 14,279 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect across the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, including 2,666 cases in Tulsa County and 1,615 that were reviewed by CAN. For these cases, the multi-disciplinary team at CAN was able to provide trauma-informed wrap-around services and care for children to provide hope and healing.

The Superhero Challenge brings awareness to CAN’s services and mission to stop the hurt and start the healing. The event also gives families and corporations an opportunity to spend the day together engaging in healthy, fun, physical activities while supporting an organization that serves a vital role for the community’s most vulnerable population.

The Superhero Challenge’s main attraction is a mile or half mile course with approximately 10 obstacles dotted along the route. The route is built and monitored by a Tahlequah-based national obstacle course event team, Young Lions Obstacle Course. In addition to the courses, all attendees will have access to Superhero Village where music, inflatables, post-race snacks and kids’ activities, including Saint Francis’ Bear Clinic, await.

Multiple start times for each course are available throughout the day and courses can be repeated as many times as desired for the one-time course entry fee.

The event will include an outdoor brunch option at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the start of the races. Brunch patrons will be allowed early access to Superhero Village before races begin.

The Superhero Challenge helps CAN raise funds to support the multi-disciplinary team, child-focused approach to child abuse investigations at the Children’s Advocacy Center at no cost to families.

Race registration costs range from $30 to $75 and can be purchased online at cansuperherochallenge.org. Details can be found at cansuperherochallenge.org.

Registration deadline is April 11. Packet pickup will take place April 14 and 15 at the Child Abuse Network’s campus, 2829 S. Sheridan Rd.

For more information, go to cansuperherochallenge.org.