Buck Atom becomes vampire for Halloween season

The Mother Road has become the Monster Road at a Tulsa Route 66 attraction: Buck Atom has been transformed into the vampire character Buckula for the Halloween season.

Buck Atom is the spaceman who stands tall above the Mother Road and attracts travelers to Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66, 1347 E. 11th Street.

A vampire mask has temporarily turned Buck Atom into Buckula, who will reign over a Meadow Gold Monster Mash Up Vintage Car Cruise 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will include a food truck and local ice cream.

Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66, fielded questions about Buckula:

Buck previously masqueraded as Buckenstein. Buck wanted to be a vampire this time around?

“We put Buck’s Frankenstein (aka Buckenstein) mask on two years in a row and he was ready for another classic mask. So he chose Dracula and we named him Buckula.”

Adam Carnes created both masks?

“Adam Carnes is an incredible local artist and art teacher at TSAS. He created both Halloween masks as well as a gigantic bandana during COVID. His students at TSAS were able to help a bit with Buckula. Sawyer Fabrication sponsored the payment to Adam Carnes, which was incredible. Coulson Electric graciously donated the use of their lift to install the mask.”

Be honest. Has Buckula bitten anyone yet?

“During the daylight ... if anyone comes to Buck’s with a bad attitude ... hey risk getting bitten!”

What has been the reaction from travelers?

“People traveling Route 66 are loving seeing Buck dressed for Halloween. They see the fun that we’re having with him and he makes them smile. Kids are loving him too.”

What kind of Buckula merchandise do you have in the store?

“Limited edition Buckula tees, stickers and buttons by Umbrella Buttons, handmade Buckula magnets made by Tiny Things by Bowen and we sold out of five limited edition 10-inch sculptures of Buckula made by Scott Farmer of Sculpture Island.”

Got any plans for Buck Atom to be themed for holidays other than Halloween?

“So far we are going to focus on Halloween and really do it up big each time with merchandise inspired by his classic costumes. I’m not saying we will never do another holiday, but Halloween will definitely happen.”

