Broken Bow vacation homes in high demand for Memorial Day

Three hours from Tulsa, the area offers clear lakes and beautiful scenery. Nearby Hochatown is the home of Mountain Fork Brewery, Hochatown Distillery and Knotted Rope Winery. There are other wineries, including Vojai’s Winery, Girls Gone Wine and FishTales Winery & Vineyard, and another brewery called Beavers Bend Brewery.

This is the second Hochatown, as the first was flooded by the damming of the Mountain Fork River to create Broken Bow Lake.

Bring your backpack and hiking boots and visit the Beavers Bend State Park’s hiking trails. It really gets you back to nature hiking the various trails in the park, hiking under the tall trees and getting away from all things manmade. Horseback riding is also available.

Check out local restaurants, including Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room and The Blue Rooster, which serves lots of fried things. The Mountain Fork Brewery also offers up some delicious pizzas.

Ziplining is another popular activity in Broken Bow. Be sure to make a reservation if necessary.