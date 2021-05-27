Broken Bow vacation homes in high demand for Memorial Day

Broken Bow is the second-fastest growing travel destination in the United States this Memorial Day weekend, based on demand for Vrbo vacation homes.
Though it’s no surprise that families are heading to sunny beaches, destinations near lakes and parks are also emerging as top choices for the holiday weekend.
The top five locations by demand for vacation homes include:
1. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
2. Broken Bow
3. Grand Teton, Wyoming
4. Caribou-Targhee and Yellowstone, Idaho
5. Naples, Florida
“Families are ready to get together at a Vrbo vacation home for Memorial Day this year to celebrate the unofficial start to summer,” Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert, said. “With many traditionally popular beach destinations getting quickly booked up this summer, some families are heading to alternate vacation destinations near lakes and national parks to enjoy hiking, fishing and camping together.”
Demand for Vrbo vacation homes has increased over 20% this year compared to Memorial Day weekend in 2019, the site said in a news release.
This comes as no surprise to Oklahomans who are flocking to the growing travel destination, which offers a Colorado experience at Beavers Bend State Park near Broken Bow.
Three hours from Tulsa, the area offers clear lakes and beautiful scenery. Nearby Hochatown is the home of Mountain Fork Brewery, Hochatown Distillery and Knotted Rope Winery. There are other wineries, including Vojai’s Winery, Girls Gone Wine and FishTales Winery & Vineyard, and another brewery called Beavers Bend Brewery.
This is the second Hochatown, as the first was flooded by the damming of the Mountain Fork River to create Broken Bow Lake.
Bring your backpack and hiking boots and visit the Beavers Bend State Park’s hiking trails. It really gets you back to nature hiking the various trails in the park, hiking under the tall trees and getting away from all things manmade. Horseback riding is also available.
Check out local restaurants, including Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room and The Blue Rooster, which serves lots of fried things. The Mountain Fork Brewery also offers up some delicious pizzas.
Ziplining is another popular activity in Broken Bow. Be sure to make a reservation if necessary.
Let’s not forget about the lake. Broken Bow Lake was built under the supervision of the Tulsa District of the Corps of Engineers. The lake covers 14,000 acres and has a shoreline of 180 miles. They have boats and houseboats for rent, and there is camping either in tents or cabins.
If you get a chance to visit the dam’s spillway, while it is not spilling, it is a nice spot to relax and just listen.
