Blue Whale at 50: Here's the origin story and peek at plans for quirky Route 66 attraction

CATOOSA — Young female campers were treated to an unexpected bit of drama decades ago when Hugh Davis was handling rattlesnakes during an educational demonstration.

One of the rattlers struck and bit Davis.

His wife, Zelta, responded by plunging a knife into the wound and administering first aid.

Hugh recovered (deaths from rattlesnake bites are rare; by 1960, he had been fanged four times) and built his wife a gift that keeps on giving.

It’s a whale of a gift. Really.

The Blue Whale, a popular Route 66 roadside attraction in Catoosa, was constructed by Hugh and presented to Zelta as a 34th anniversary present in 1972, which means the gift is 50 years old.

The Blue Whale’s 50th birthday bash will take place 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept 24, and will feature appearances by author/actor/Route 66 enthusiast Michael Wallis and Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bears creator Muriel Fahrion, an artist who designed custom merch available at the Blue Whale’s gift shop.

Live music, food, vendors and kid-friendly activities will be part of the celebration, which benefits the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship Fund. Marshall was a Catoosa teacher. After her death, a group of former students chose to honor her memory by creating a scholarship initiative.

The birthday bash will result in a bigger crowd than usual at the Blue Whale, but it’s not unusual for the blue guy to draw a crowd. A count of vehicles on Sept. 9 revealed 27 automobiles and three motorcycles in the Blue Whale’s parking lot. The cycle riders were doing the Route 66 thing. A person behind the wheel of a parked car (Virginia plates) seemed to be catching a travel nap while the person in the passenger seat pored over a map.

“We see everybody from all over the world here every day,” Blue Whale park director Liz Huckleby said. “It’s pretty amazing, really.”

Countries listed on the first few pages of the gift shop’s guest book: Scotland, Denmark, South Africa, Portugal, Sweden, Spain.

The Blue Whale had to make a significant comeback to regain its status as a must-stop spot on the Mother Road. Catoosa has plans to add new amenities, according to city manager John Blish. Before going there, let’s start with the creator’s story.

Animal lovers

Hugh Davis, an Eagle Scout by age 14, got turned on to nature through scouting.

The Tulsa Zoo was founded in 1927, the year before he graduated from Central High School. His father, a highway patrol officer, died in a traffic accident around the time he graduated.

Hugh joined the workforce and spent 37 years at the Tulsa Zoo, including 35 as director. His unofficial title was adventurer. He embarked on global expeditions to explore the animal kingdom and he brought critters back to the Tulsa Zoo.

The lead paragraph of a 1960 Tulsa World feature story on Hugh talked about him eating the “warm heart of a lion” so as to immunize himself against fear during an African expedition. In the same story, he talked about photographing sharks underwater near Central America.

“Sharks usually won’t attack unless there is blood in the water,” Hugh said in the story. “Sometimes they resent a commotion. I remained still.”

Hugh found Zelta closer to home. They met at a street dance in Collinsville.

“Boy, I want her for my collection,” he recalled in a 1982 Tulsa World story. “I was always looking for specimens for the zoo.”

He said that in front of Zelta. Both laughed.

Hugh and Zelta were married in 1938. She came to share Hugh’s enthusiasm for animals. A 1960 story said she developed into an expert snake catcher/handler who helped with milking rattlers for venom. Why? Hugh ran a rattlesnake “dairy” of about 3,000 snakes during World War II. They milked venom so anti-toxins could be created for members of the armed forces training in southwestern states.

Hugh’s rep as a snake man made him the guy to summon if you had a snake problem. He once got a call from a woman who said one of her chickens was in trouble. The chicken’s leg slipped through the bottom of the henhouse. A snake bit the chicken and wouldn’t let go. Hugh crawled under the henhouse and emerged with a black snake in each hand.

In 1946, Hugh was accused of going into an area outside Okeene and capturing 114 rattlers for the Tulsa Zoo three days before Okeene’s annual rattlesnake hunt. The hunt was a dud that year.

Hugh resigned from the Tulsa Zoo in 1966 amid questions about finances and missing specimens. Following an investigation, the Tulsa Tribune wrote this: “Hugh Davis, a cantankerous, soft-hearted animal lover, not only didn’t steal from Mohawk Park Zoo, but he pumped $4,000 of his own money into its operation. But he’s a lousy bookkeeper. That, in essence, was the finding of an eight-month probe which carried the former zoo keeper near the brink of financial ruin but cleared his name.”

You can’t take the zoo out of Hugh. He invested his time in developing property in Catoosa to educate people about nature and animals. He built an ark (animal reptile kingdom), a two-level hotspot for birthday parties and other events. An alligator ranch and “nature’s acres” (with live gators, a snake pit and a prairie dog village) were among attractions. Then came the anniversary gift.

Blaine Davis, in a 2014 Tulsa World interview, said it took his father two years to build the Blue Whale for his mother. Hugh logged 2,920 hours of labor on the project.

“Of course, when he first started it, she didn’t know what it was going to be,” Blaine said. “After a while, she could tell it was going to be a whale. She was always very fond of whales. I don’t think my mother ever saw a live whale, ever.”

The Blue Whale (80 feet long, 15 feet high, 10 feet wide) was constructed on a pond on their property, and the swimming hole was available for the public to enjoy. According to Blue Whale lore, no one was seriously injured, no one sued and no one was bitten by a snake.

The Blue Whale’s first chapter ended when the attraction closed in 1988. The public lost whale access and animals lost two of the best friends they ever had. Hugh died in 1990 and Zelta died 11 years later.

Hugh once said this about his wife: “She doesn’t even allow kids to kill wasps or a mosquito. If it’s a red wasp, we do, but if it’s a dobber, we don’t. They’re the first cliff dwellers. They are perfect home builders. If they are left alone, they won’t bother anybody.”

Return to glory

If you visit the Blue Whale now, you might survey the area and come to the realization that someone has made it a priority to restore the park to glory.

That “someone” is the City of Catoosa, which purchased the park in April of 2020 and understands the value of being home to one of America’s top 50 roadside attractions (per a Time Magazine list in 2010).

“It’s a lot better since we have cleaned it up,” Blish said. “We are adding new features every month, it seems like.”

Blish said the city is working on getting walking paths completed. He talked about plans for a camping area in a wooded area west of the Blue Whale and a waterfall on the northwest edge of the pond. How far down the road? The goal is to have the Blue Whale in peak condition before a Route 66 centennial celebration in 2026.

The Blue Whale fell into a state of neglect and was vandalized after its closing in 1988. Beginning in 1995, three local Chamber of Commerce presidents — Dean Miller, Dr. Bob Shoup and Lon Godwin — made the Blue Whale’s preservation a priority during their terms of office, according to pamphlet information at the Blue Whale gift shop, and they received help from local businessmen who swam there as kids. Hampton Inn chipped in to help fund renovations 20 years ago, and volunteers kept the Blue Whale going.

Moving forward, a new twist is the Blue Whale has a park director. Huckleby, hired by the City of Catoosa in February, called the Blue Whale “awesome.”

“I grew up here,” she said, referring to nearby Claremore. “I was a photographer before I did this and I started photography young. Where I started my photography was driving up and down these roads taking pictures of abandoned things. I never took pictures of this because it was so overgrown, but I just slowly fell in love with the Blue Whale and Route 66 and the Blue Whale through that, just learning the history.”

Huckleby said the Blue Whale was so “grown over” while closed that you couldn’t walk around the property.

“It’s a great turnaround to see the city now own it and want to revitalize it,” she said.

A maintenance team helped Huckleby prepare for a March 19 grand opening. She scavenged for local artists with Blue Whale products that could be sold at the gift shop.

Huckleby previously worked for Mary Beth Babcock at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 (“I went to the School of Mary Beth Babcock”) and learned to source locally, when possible. One of the local artists, Rosemary Daugherty of Moonlight Art Factory, dropped off a fresh supply of Blue Whale paint-by-number kits during a recent visit.

“I just basically want to run a really great merch booth for the Blue Whale,” she said. “I always say he is like a rock star. We don’t have to do media. We don’t have to do a lot of marketing. People just come. But they all want something that shows they were here.”

Huckleby said she has been at the Blue Whale when it’s snowing and amid torrential rains — and people still show up from all over the world every day.

Among reasons why there were 27 vehicles in the parking lot on Sept. 9: A homeschool group visited the Blue Whale for a picnic after a field trip to the Port of Catoosa.

“It’s just kind of an iconic Route 66 stop,” Heritage Homeschool Friends board member Gloria Moses said while exploring the property with children. “It’s a neat, unusual thing that you can’t find anywhere else.”

A 9/11 family recently visited while touring fire stations across the country. It was their way of honoring firefighters. A couple of cops from Boston checked out the Blue Whale about an hour later.

Sometimes visitors hail from right around the corner.

“I go out there quite often,” Blish said. “Even though it is close to the highway, at certain times of the day it is pretty peaceful out there.”