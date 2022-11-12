Alaska, the 49th state, is full of beauty — and breweries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska is on many people’s bucket list as a place to visit. And it should be. Alaska is the United States’ 49th state and one of the Earth’s most beautiful places.

Its beauty is everywhere — the people, the mountains, the bodies of water and even the weather.

After a two-week visit to the state with our German Shorthaired Pointer, we all came away with the satisfaction of experiencing something incredible.

The peak of fall was everywhere; the trees were showing off the colors they had been holding in for a year, and the skies were sometimes clear and sometimes overcast.

Nevertheless, it was a much-needed change from the oppressive temperatures of the early fall of Oklahoma.

Alaska has a lot of visitors from Oklahoma, and they have many residents, too. My son and daughter-in-law are some of the newest residents of the great state. They call Anchorage their new home.

I had visited Alaska before, during the summertime, in my teens. However, this visit garnered new unforgettable memories. The moose act like they own the place. I guess they really do. We had numerous moose sightings (a reported 1,500 live in the city of Anchorage) when we were there. They are huge, and my dog didn’t know what to think of them.

Outdoor life is life in Alaska, from mountain biking to hiking and enjoying the weather. We enjoyed many hikes and mountain bike rides on the many trails that surround Anchorage and other areas a few hours away.

Alaska has snow and mountains, which equals skiing. Snow had just started to fall in the upper elevations while we were there. We spent a day at the Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska. The resort included a Nordic spa, which was amazing. Guests move between hot and cold pools that are surrounded by mountains and rainforests. It also had saunas and steam rooms, and inside was a bar with local beers.

When I enjoy the outdoor life with a great hike or bike ride, I reward myself with a great beer. Alaska has many great breweries, and I was lucky to visit a few.

The population of Anchorage is smaller than Tulsa’s, but they have most everything we have here. They also have some great restaurants and some outstanding breweries.

Their laws for breweries are much different than what we are used to in Oklahoma. Alaska’s taprooms can only be open from noon to 8 p.m., and they can only sell three 12-ounce glasses of beer per person per day. They can’t have TVs, live music, dancing or even board games!

These regulations are oppressive, but you can get around that by spending about $300,000 to get a full liquor license. That allows you to do those things and sell liquor, if you choose to.

Alaska, like Oklahoma, has some unusual laws, but that doesn’t affect its beer quality.

Here is a list of some of Alaska’s breweries, in case you are inspired to visit.

Anchorage Brewing Co.

Brewmaster Gabe Fletcher started at Midnight Sun Brewing Co. as a 21-year-old and became the head brewer within a year and a half. After 13 years at Midnight Sun, he decided to open his brewery, the Anchorage Brewing Co., just over 11 years ago.

“We primarily focus on barrel-aged beers, brett beers and sour beers. We do a lot of barrel-aged stouts, barley wines and lot of hazy IPAs and pilsners, those kinds of things,” Fletcher said.

Anchorage Brewing Co. is a unique place where you can sit around and have a beer next to a fermenter or inside one of the numerous foeders (a large aging container) filling up the room. Their outside area is pristine, with gas flame heaters in their sitting areas.

“It’s pretty different, I would say, to the Lower 48. We’re maybe behind a little bit just because we’re so disconnected from everything that’s happening down south, but a lot of the breweries around here do really well, and they definitely stay with the trends. I feel like Alaskans always have that sort of an adventurous spirit, and they always try to put out a really good product,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher’s sister and brother-in-law run a restaurant in the brewery area, too. It is called familia and specializes in wood-fired cuisine.

Anchorage Brewing Co. is a unique brewery experience and a top place to visit. We visited more than once. Most of their beer sales are at the brewery and a few select restaurants.

Broken Tooth Brewing Co.

Broken Tooth Brewing Co. is another brewery in Anchorage, but it doesn’t have a taproom at the brewery. Instead, it brews beers for Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria and the Bear Tooth Theatrepub. Moose’s Tooth is famous for its pizzas.

Broken Tooth Brewing Co.’s head brewer and brew manager Tyler Jones has been brewing there since 1999. A lot has changed in that time. Alaska had a surge of breweries, just like the Lower 48.

“Alaska did follow the same trends as craft brewing in the (Lower 48) United States. In ‘96, there was a boom and then in ‘99, there was a contraction where people decided they actually had to figure out how to run a business and it wasn’t just a gold rush. I actually worked at a previous brewpub that was one of those victims,” Jones said.

Broken Tooth beers go so well with Moose’s Tooth pizza. There is typically a two-hour wait for their pizzas even to pick up. We showed up for an early lunch and still had to wait 30 minutes for a table. But the wait was worth it. Wait times are good for drinking beers, and they sell a lot of Broken Tooth beers there. Their top seller is Fair Weather IPA.

“A few years ago, they got third-best pizza place on Trip Advisor. It said that they’re the single busiest, independently-owned pizza restaurant in the country, and that both of those things taken together are kind of crazy. When you think about Anchorage, Alaska? Like you might think Chicago or New York, but Anchorage, Alaska?” said Jones.

“We have a very cyclical year. It is rocking in the summertime and then in the wintertime, it really calms down. We see that in particular for us because of the restaurants in our limited distribution. If we were selling beer in Washington or Idaho, we might not see that drop off as much, but since we don’t, then we have a very, very tall peak in the summertime and a nice dip in the wintertime. Come to Alaska. It’s lovely. It doesn’t matter what time of year, but fall is our best-kept secret,” said Jones.

Girdwood Brewing

Girdwood is a small resort town about an hour south of Anchorage. Twins Rory and Brett Marenco started the brewery with some partners about five and a half years ago so they could enjoy skiing in Girdwood and enjoy a beer. It hasn’t stopped growing.

“We started with one bright (tank) and three fermenters, and we pretty much doubled our capacity every year. We specialize in IPAs. That’s a lot of what we like to drink. But being a smaller tourist community, we brew a diverse selection of beer, something for everyone,” said Brett Marenco.

More places to try

A restaurant to try while in Girdwood is Jack Sprat. They have a nice variety and excellent service.

Alaska also has the Denali Brewing Co. located in near Talkeetna, Alaska. It’s brews are everywhere. We were able to pick up a case at the local Costco. Maybe it is the water there, but all the beers we sampled were solid. Denali also runs a brewpub in Talkeetna.

King Street Brewing is another local favorite located just around the corner from Anchorage Brewing Co.

Anchorage also has a distilling company. Anchorage Distillery offers on site tastings with cocktails. They also offer vodka, gin, moonshine and straight rye whiskey.

Where to eat

Life isn’t all about beer. Anchorage has some fantastic restaurants too. Fish, of course, was a mainstay on the menus. 49th State Brewing has a brewing facility in downtown Anchorage with a rooftop bar and a view of the bay. We were able to watch the sunset at our table. They even brought us blankets after the sun went down.

The Rustic Goat in Anchorage has a large wall of windows that allows you to look over the mountains. Their pizzas were also delicious.

Simon & Seafort’s Saloon & Grill is still going after 43 years in business. They have plenty of seafood to choose from but also have conventional American dishes. They have two views, one into their kitchen and the other overlooking the bay. The downtown Anchorage landmark is called “Simon’s” by the locals.

We will be back, Alaska!