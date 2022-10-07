After inspiring wonder for three decades, Oxley Nature Center director Eddie Reese retires

After working at the Oxley Nature Center for over three decades, director Eddie Reese retired last month.

Reese dutifully served the park since 1987, acting as a supervisor, tour guide and teacher to improve the park and inspire a sense of wonder in all who visited.

“It was the best job in the whole world,” Reese said. “I could look out my window while working on the computer and see hawks flying overhead or deer walking through the grass. And every day was different — new problems came up, new opportunities came up, and I got to learn new skills so I could teach them to someone else.”

In many ways, it feels like Reese was born to be a naturalist.

“My mom told me when I was a baby, I would cry all the time until she set me outside, so it probably all started then,” Reese said.

Born in Texas and raised in Southwest Oklahoma, Reese said he discovered a love for exploring and learning about the outdoors from an early age.

“Growing up on the edge of a small town, I had access to the Wichita Mountains and the rivers and creeks all around me,” Reese said. “As an elementary student, I’d find books in our school library about pioneers like Daniel Boone and I’d read them voraciously.”

After studying science education and wildlife ecology in college, Reese took a summer job at Oxley Nature Center where he maintained the grounds, did trail work and led children’s tours of the park. Reese said this experienced led him to fell in love with the park, and thus, a seasonal job became a permanent position as natural resource coordinator.

“When I was studying, I used to think that I wanted to live in the woods somewhere far away and never see people again,” Reese said. “Come to find out the best part of being a naturalist meeting people and teaching them things about nature. I found that I could spend so much more time outdoors learning as I go and being curious.”

And teach people, he certainly did. After taking on a permanent position at Oxley Nature Center and even after being promoted to director in 2003, Reese taught a huge variety of classes to park attendees. Under Reese’s guidance, Tulsans learned how to start fires, fashion baskets out of bark, create a natural salve to stop the itching caused by mosquito bites and even tanning animals skins with brain matter to create leather.

After taking over as director, Reese also oversaw the park’s dedicated staff as they worked to maintain the Oxley Nature Center’s 800 acres and nine miles of trail.

“I didn’t see myself as a boss who told other people what to do, I felt like I was more of a facilitator to help the staff do their jobs,” Reese said. “I was very blessed to be around people who saw their work at the Nature Center not just as a job or a vocation, but as a passion. They just did it because they loved it.”

Throughout this tenure as director, Reese made many improvements to Oxley Nature Center including revamping park events, adding new exhibits and increasing the park’s core of volunteers.

“The best part for me is all of the volunteers I’ve gotten to know over the years,” Reese said. “Only the best people come volunteer here. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Undoubtedly, Reese said his biggest accomplishment as director of Oxley Nature Center is showing the park to younger generations and instilling a veneration for nature inside them.

“I’ve taken thousands of children on hikes down the trail,” Reese said. “Those kids are going to grow up one day and be voters. The most important thing I’ve tried to accomplish is inspiring a sense of wonder in them, to teach them about nature so that they’ll love it and want to conserve and protect it.”

Looking ahead, Reese said he wants the park to remain a cherished and important part of Tulsa’s ecosystem. He wants the land to remain lush and free in the face of increasing urbanization. A replacement for Reese has not yet been named.

“You need places like Guthrie Green and the Gathering Place as a recreation area, but you also need the wild places, the true wilderness where you can go and enjoy the quiet and aloneness in the woods,” Reese said. “I think that’s a healing thing — the more time people spend in the city, the more healing time they need in the woods.”

Though Reese has retired from the Oxley Nature Center, he’s certainly not spending any more time inside.

On an acreage of land between Sand Springs and Sapulpa, Reese is building his own personal nature conservancy. He calls the land Double Creek Nature Preserve, named for the two creeks that conjoin on the property as well as his two twin granddaughters.

“I love coming out here as the sun comes up and watching as the temperature changes and the day grows — that’s what I do every day,” Reese said. “I thank the Lord that I’m here doing this, I feel unbelievably blessed.”

Now that he has more time on his hands, Reese is dedicating his days to building a house out of two antique log cabins he bought, both built in the 1830s. He’s building the home of his dreams, he said, while still enjoying the quietude of the nature around him.

“When we found this place four years ago, we were wandering around it knowing we might want to buy it, and I kept thinking, ‘This is like having your own nature center,’” Reese said. “Even though I loved working at Oxley, I really enjoy my alone time out here in the woods working with my hands.”

When his new home is complete, Reese said he’d like to make more additions to the property in the hopes of teaching more classes. For him, retirement just means that new opportunities are on the horizon.

“No matter what you’re doing, do something you love, whether you get paid well for it or not,” Reese said. “If it makes you happy, do it, and enjoy it, because it’s not going to last forever. Before you know it, it’s time to retire. For me, retirement is not leaving what I was doing. I’m just doing it in a different way, in a different place, on my own terms.”

