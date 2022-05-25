5 beautiful places for Memorial Day

Oklahoma has its share of heavenly places. Here are five of those places — the most beautiful places our state has to offer, in our opinion. It is an excerpt from Tulsa World Magazine’s 14 Most Beautiful Places.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you could do worse than taking a short road trip to see something beautiful.

Tallgrass Prairie Preserve

The largest patch of native tallgrass left on Earth, the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve sprawls across more than 39,000 acres of Osage County an hour and a half northwest of Tulsa.

The preserve offers mostly rough, unpaved roads and sparse amenities because the focus remains on conservation, not tourism. But it nonetheless attracts tens of thousands of visitors a year to enjoy the epic scenery, which can stretch for miles across the prairie.

Bison are the most popular attraction, with more than 2,500 roaming free across the preserve. But the prairie is also home to more than 700 species of plants, more than 250 birds and 80 mammals.

Most visitors stick to a 15-mile road that leads from the main gate to the preserve headquarters and gift shop, where a historic 1920 ranch bunkhouse offers public restrooms. Along the way, the route passes four scenic turnouts, picnic locations, a self-guided nature walk and a 2-mile hiking trail.

Starting and ending in Pawhuska, the drive takes about two hours at a leisurely pace with time for stopping. But Pawhuska itself will demand some time as well. Although it has a population of less than 4,000, the town has developed into a significant tourist attraction in its own right.

Talimena National Scenic Byway

The Talimena National Scenic Byway is Oklahoma’s best-known scenic drive. It might even be called heavenly.

It’s 54 miles, with 40 miles of it in Oklahoma, and has 22 designated vistas. The byway stretches along Oklahoma 1 and Arkansas 88 from Talihina, Oklahoma, to Mena, Arkansas.

Drivers wind through the Ouachita National Forest with the Kiamichi Mountains as the backdrop.

The road dips and swirls along the ridgeline 2,000 feet over valley floors. Hickory, blackjack oak and southern pine make their way upward along the slopes to the crest of the mountains.

While the scenic byway gets a lot of attention in the fall for its striking foliage display, Talimena also makes a beautiful drive in spring. The surrounding forest comes alive with green as winter fades away.

Stop at some of the area’s most popular destinations, including Talimena State Park, the Ouachita National Forest and the Cedar Lake Recreation Area. The route is also rich with history. Of note, Deadman Vista was a site lawmen used to hang horse thieves in the 1800s. Horse Thief Springs, another vista, is where outlaws watered their mounts.

Without stopping, the entire drive takes a total of one hour and 10 minutes. Hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, horseback riding and more outdoor activities are available year-round.

Keystone Ancient Forest

Owned by the city of Sand Springs and protected through a conservation easement held by The Nature Conservancy, the Keystone Ancient Forest is considered a world-class hiking destination.

And a new acquisition this spring is redefining the concept of “hiking.”

Two new Action Trackchairs — imagine an electric wheelchair with tracks like a tank — will allow virtually anyone of any ability to trek across the nearly 1,400-acre nature preserve west of Sand Springs, home to 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees.

The forest’s rugged terrain will be no match for the Trackchairs, which Parks Department Director Jeff Edwards says are “something unlike any other trails system in Oklahoma has.”

The Keystone Ancient Forest is part of a vast cross-timbers woodland that stretches from Kansas, across Oklahoma and into Texas, formed by a mosaic of rugged oaks and occasional prairies that forge a point at which the deciduous forests of the east transition to the Western Plains.

Deer, mountain lion, bobcats, eagles, migratory birds and more than 80 species of butterflies are among the forest’s inhabitants.

Recent upgrades to the preserve include its new $1 million visitor center, a freshly unveiled hiking trail to add to its collection and two recent expansions of its public hiking hours.

The preserve has five trails of varying lengths and difficulty, totaling more than 12 miles of hiking adventures that offer great views of Keystone Lake.

Beavers Bend State Park

A short three-hour car ride from Tulsa will get you to Beavers Bend State Park near Broken Bow, where the trees are tall and the air is clear.

It is like traveling to Colorado but here in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

Bring your backpack and hiking boots and visit the state park’s hiking trails. It really gets you back to nature, hiking the various trails in the park. Horseback riding is also available.

Don’t forget about the lake. Broken Bow Lake was built under the supervision of the Tulsa District of the Corps of Engineers. The lake covers 14,000 acres and has a shoreline of 180 miles. Boats and houseboats are available for rent, and one can camp in a cabin, RV or tent. If you get a chance to visit the dam’s spillway while it is not spilling, it is a nice spot to relax.

At Broken Bow Lake, there is a popular zipline. Slots fill up fast, so make sure you make reservations.

The nearby Hochatown community is full of things for kids and adults to do. You can rent a cabin, go hiking, visit a brewery, a winery and even a distillery in this unincorporated town.

Natural Falls State Park

Tucked away in the foothills of the Ozarks, Natural Falls State Park often ranks as one of the most scenic spots in Oklahoma.

The park’s namesake is a slender, 77-foot waterfall that cascades down a cliff face and into a pool below. You can view the falls from above or take a walkway down to the pool and see the falls from below.

Aside from that, this 120-acre park has a 4.5-mile network of trails that winds throughout this lush, heavily wooded space. Some of the trails are easy, some are steep.

Hiking the park, you’ll get a healthy dose of thick broadleaf trees and tall lodgepole pines.

If you’ve seen the movie “Where the Red Fern Grows,” the park might look familiar: It was filmed here.

The park also has RV campsites (a few of which have full hook-ups) as well as tent sites.

If you’re looking for more unique accommodations, reserve one of the park’s five yurts — climate-controlled and equipped with a microwave oven, a small refrigerator and electrical hookups. Each yurt can sleep between four to six people.

Looking for more to do? Natural Falls State Park also has an 18-hole disc golf course, basketball and volleyball courts, a playground and on-site fishing.

The park is about two hours east of Tulsa on U.S. 412.