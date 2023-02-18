Chinowth and Cohen Realtors has added Bridget Helmer to its Wagoner office. Helmer was born in Tulsa and grew up in Wagoner, graduating from Hollis High School.

Helmer received her real estate license in 2022 and will focus on residential sales in the area. Prior to joining Chinowth and Cohen Realtors, Helmer was an office manager with Caterpillar Tractor Company Inc., which supplies farming equipment to agricultural communities. She also worked as a quality control lead for CaptiveAire, a building ventilation company. There, she ensured systems met construction efficiency standards and provided oversight for environmentally sound building ventilation systems.

Chinowth and Cohen Realtors welcomes Kayla Worth to its Owasso office. Worth was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, but grew up in eastern Oklahoma and graduated from Jenks High School.

Before stepping into the real estate industry, Worth served as a certified medical assistant in Florida and Oklahoma, becoming a medical office manager during her tenure.

Worth lives in Skiatook and focuses on residential properties.