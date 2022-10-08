Real estate agent Moves and News for 10/08

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Robert Faulkner to its south Tulsa office. A life-long Oklahoman, Faulkner grew up in Sapulpa, where he graduated from high school. He attended Oklahoma State University and earned degrees in finance and economics.

Before entering the real estate field, Faulkner was the vice president of enterprise risk operations at Bank of Oklahoma. He also served as executive director of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group and Hertz. He is an expert in customer service, transaction management, and relationship management.

A full-service agent since 2017, Faulkner is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Catoosa, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sapulpa, and Broken Arrow, where he currently lives. He is a multiple recipient of the Diamond Club award (sales in excess of $10 million annually), and the Top Listing Agent award.

Tanner Phillips has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Midtown office. Phillips has lived in Tulsa for most of his life. After graduating from Jenks High School, he attended Oklahoma State University, where he studied education and received his bachelor’s degree in Spanish.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Phillips worked as a middle school Spanish teacher for seven years, then in the nonprofit education world for another four years. His career in education taught him extreme patience, excellent communication, and how to negotiate a successful outcome of almost any situation. He brings these skills along with his desire to serve to his real estate clients today.

A full-time, full-service agent since 2019, Phillips is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Erin Struble to its Bixby office. Struble was born in Norfolk, VA, and eventually relocated to Dade City, Florida, where she graduated from Pasco High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Saint Leo University and a degree in accounting from Iowa State University.

Before obtaining her real estate license, Struble worked in retail management for four years, then in the accounting field for eight years. She has always been passionate about real estate and first worked in the position of Office Admin for Arce Realty during high school. She currently works as the CFO for a transportation company.

A full-service agent, Struble is familiar with residential listings in Broken Arrow and Tulsa and their surrounding communities.

Jacob Kay has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office. Born in Phoenix, Kay relocated to Edmond, where he graduated from Edmond North High School. A full-service agent, he is familiar with rental and residential listings in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas including Edmond, where he still lives.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Kay owned and operated a lawn care service, managing a crew of three people. He also umpired youth baseball games for several years. These experiences taught him the useful skills of finance, management, education, communication, and decision-making – all of which he brings to his real estate business today.

