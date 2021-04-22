Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
Dear E.C.: I have found over the years that some cats become addicted to receiving slow, deep massages on a daily basis, while others prefer a gentle, less invasive touch.
Rusty the dog has spent 400+ days at the Humane Society of Central Texas. His latest adoption lasted less than a day, and he was back at the shelter.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
Doggie doo in the White House? One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway Wednesday.
Dear Dr. Fox: My cat passed away a few weeks ago. She had been drinking lots of water, and the vet wanted us to measure how much, but I found that difficult and didn't follow through.
Dear readers: I feel for the many Texans and others suffering the ravaging consequences of February's winter storms. I feel deeply for the birds, sea turtles and other wild creatures, and the many outdoor horses and farm animals, freezing and starving to death across states where they are not adapted to such conditions.
