The clowder of cats who roam the grounds of the Philbrook Museum of Art has a new addition, and the museum is wanting some help in coming up with a name for this new kitty.
Patrons can visit the museum's various social media sites to vote on three potential monikers for this silver tabby female.
The choices are Iris, Sage and Rue — one flower and two herbs.
Jeff Martin, communications manager for the museum, said the new cat "was rescued by a staff member just about the time we started looking at replacing (original garden cat) Acer, who retired recently."
The new cat will join the other two garden cats, Perilla and Cleome, who can often be spotted somewhere on the museum grounds during regular hours.